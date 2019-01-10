‘Seinfeld’ Co-Star Offers Message of Support for Julia Louis-Dreyfus After Cancer Diagnosis

George Costanza will always be there for his friend Elaine Benes. On Thursday, Julia Louis-Dreyfus revealed via social media that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer, and her former Seinfeld co-star Jason Alexander shared his support for the actress.

@OfficialJLD so sorry you have to go thru this, pal, but I know you will prevail. We are here if/when you need and we love you. ❤️🌈 — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) September 29, 2017

“[Julia Louis-Dreyfus,] so sorry you have to go thru this, pal, but I know you will prevail. We are here if/when you need and we love you,” the 58-year-old wrote on Twitter to Dreyfus.

On Thursday, he told PEOPLE, “I wish Julia godspeed and a full recovery.”

Alexander and Dreyfus starred on the NBC sitcom alongside Jerry Seinfeld and Michael Richards for nine seasons (1990-1998).

Dreyfus, 56, shared her battle with breast cancer on Instagram and Twitter, writing: “1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I’m the one. The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring friends, and fantastic insurance through my union. The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let’s fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality.”

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, HBO revealed that Dreyfus was diagnosed a day after winning an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.

“Julia received her diagnosis the day after the Emmys. It had no bearing in the decision to renew Veep for a final season. The writers will continue prepping as business as usual, and HBO will adjust the production schedule as needed,” the statement read.

“Our love and support go out to Julia and her family at this time. We have every confidence she will get through this with her usual tenacity and undaunted spirit, and look forward to her return to health and to HBO for the final season of Veep.”

While Dreyfus hasn’t shared any other details about her diagnosis, her rep told PEOPLE that she is “incredibly grateful for the outpouring of support and well wishes.”