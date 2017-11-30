Here’s When All Your Favorite TV Shows Return After the Holidays

If the only thing bumming you out more than the cold temperatures is the fact that your favorite TV shows will be taking their annual holiday hiatuses, you’re not alone. But as soon as the flurry of the holidays are over, network TV shows will be back from their mid-season finales with a bang.

Check out this list from TV Line of network television’s best shows’ 2018 return dates (as well as mid-season finale dates), from new hits like The Good Doctor to classics like Criminal Minds, Grey’s Anatomy and How to Get Away With Murder, to everything in between.

Videos by PopCulture.com

2018 TV return dates

The Big Bang Theory: mid-season finale airs Dec. 14; returns Jan. 4

The Blacklist: returns Jan. 3

Blue Bloods: mid-season finale airs Dec. 8; returns Jan. 5

The Brave: returns Jan. 8

Chicago Fire: returns Jan. 4

Chicago Med: mid-season finale airs Dec. 12; returns Jan. 2

Chicago P.D.: mid-season finale airs Dec. 6; returns Jan. 3

​

Criminal Minds: mid-season finale airs Dec. 6; returns Jan. 3

The Good Doctor: mid-season finale airs Dec. 4; return is TBA

The Good Place: returns Jan. 4

Grey’s Anatomy: returns Jan. 18

How to Get Away With Murder: returns Jan. 18

Kevin Can Wait: mid-season finale airs Dec. 18; returns Jan. 15

Law and Order: SVU: mid-season finale airs Dec. 6; returns Jan. 3

​

Nashville: returns Jan. 4

NCIS: mid-season finale airs Dec. 12; returns Jan. 2

New Girl: TBA

S.W.A.T.: mid-season finale airs Dec. 21; returns Jan. 4

Saturday Night Live: mid-season finale airs Dec. 16; return TBA

Scandal: returns Jan. 18

​

SEAL Team: mid-season finale airs Dec. 6; returns Jan. 3

This Is Us: returns Jan. 2

The Walking Dead: mid-season finale airs Dec. 10; return TBA

Will & Grace: mid-season finale airs Dec. 5; returns Jan. 4

Young Sheldon: mid-season finale airs Dec. 21, returns Jan. 4