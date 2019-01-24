‘Jane the Virgin’ Star Gina Rodriguez Announces Series Spinoff ‘Jane the Novelas’

Jane the Virgin will live on past its final season.

Series star Gina Rodriguez took to Instagram Wednesday night to confirm the news of The CW officially ordering a spinoff series titled, Jane the Novelas.

The photo also might have offered a new storyline for the final season of the flagship series, as Rodriguez posed in the photo sporting a baby bump and posed with her on-screen son.

“We got good news from the CW! Jane will be birthing a SPIN OFF!!!!! Jane The Novelas!!!” Rodriguez wrote on the post.

News of a spinoff for the critically-acclaimed dreamed series first surfaced in December, when reports surfaced of a new show in the works that would be an anthology series. The new show reportedly will center on a different novel written by Jane Villanueva (Gina Rodriguez) every season and feature an entirely new cast.

The series will reportedly not receive the backdoor pilot treatment during Jane The Virgin‘s final season.

According to E! News, the first season will be called “Tar & Roses,” exploring wine country in napa Valley and the art scene in San Francisco.

The new series will be written by Jane veteran Valentina Garza and directed by Brad Silberling. Jane the Virgin creator Jennie Snyder Unman and Rodriguez will serve as executive producers alongside Ben Silverman.

When we last saw Jane and the Villanueva clan, Jane had just discovered that her dead husband Michael (Brett Dier) had returned, though given the craziness the series is known for there must be more to the story.

CW president Mark Pedowitz previously confirmed the news of Jane’s final season ahead of the network’s upfront presentation in May. At the time, Urman revealed to the New York Times that Rodriguez will direct two episodes of the final season including the season premiere.

“When I first thought about the show, I thought it would run four years, and then after the second year, I thought, ‘We have enough to take us through five seasons,’” Urman said at the time. “We started to have those discussions in Season 3. The studio and the network were always really supportive.”

She continued: “It’s the ending I pitched when I pitched the show. I couldn’t have pitched them a million of the details that have happened along the way, and it doesn’t have to do so much with the plot and with all the twists and turns. But the overall structure and what I wanted to say about certain things — structurally, that’s built into the ending.”

The CW will also be saying goodbye to beloved series Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and iZombie in 2019. Jane the Virgin returns for its fifth and final season Wednesday, March 27 on The CW.