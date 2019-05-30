‘Jane the Virgin’: Significant Character Leaves Town After Breakup

Looks like Jane the Virgin‘s Petra Solano won’t find her happy ending with J.R. after all.

Spoilers ahead for the latest episode of Jane the Virgin.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The show hinted at the sad resolution to the beloved relationship at the end of “Chapter Ninety” when Jane Ramos, also known as J.R. (Rosario Dawson), revealed to Petra (Yael Groblas) she had received a job lead in Houston. Despite first hinting that the couple might try to make it work long distance, a reckless decision by Petra led to the end of the relationship.

The beginning of “Chapter Ninety-One” saw Petra attempting to be supportive of her girlfriend’s potential move to Texas, even hilariously putting on a “country-like” accent and calling herself Patty as a joke while J.R. packed for her interviews.

After the pair had some alone quality FaceTime in between J.R.’s interviews, Petra consulted with Jane (Gina Rodriguez) about the potential hurdle in her relationship.

After some pressure from Jane, Petra finally admits to her she is afraid of what might happen if she and J.R. live away from each other but she doesn’t want to get in the way of her happiness. Jane asks if the former lawyer has tried to look for jobs in the same field in Miami, which gives Petra an idea.

Sadly for the couple, when J.R. returns from Houston with news that a non-profit Immigration firm in Miami contacted her with a job offer — without even having an interview — Petra reveals she secured the spot for her girlfriend by being the organization’s biggest donor.

Having experience with losing her jobs because of Petra’s reckless choices, J.R. saw the gesture as evidence she really had not changed since their previous breakup, leading her to finally call it quits for good.

Near the end of the episode J.R. tells Petra she decided to take the job in Houston as it will give the fresh start she needs away from scandal and bartending jobs. When Petra told her she would be willing to give long distance a try, J.R. said she needed a complete fresh start after her move.

Heartbroken, Petra turned to Jane and revealed she was planning to propose to her girlfriend. Jane attempts to make her friend feel better calling the stunning ring a “friendship ring” and putting it on herself.

While there are still some episodes left in The CW telenovela’s final season, we will have to wait and see if J.R. returns to whisk Petra away for their happy ending. For now, we will be mourning the sweet relationship.

The episode also featured Jane and Rafael’s (Justin Baldoni) being diagnosed with ADHD, and Rafael’s sister Luisa (Yara Martinez) turning back to Rose’s side after he lashed out at her for her lies.

Jane the Virgin airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.