Twitter Claps Back at Ivanka Trump’s Praise of Oprah’s Golden Globes Speech

Ivanka Trump shared in the near-universal praise for Oprah Winfrey’s speech at the Golden Globes, but her opinion was still met with furious criticism.

President Donald Trump’s eldest daughter took to Twitter to share her support of Winfrey’s message preaching equality and hope — which led many to consider Winfrey a promising presidential candidate in 2020.

“Just saw @Oprah’s empowering & inspiring speech at last night’s #GoldenGlobes,” Trump tweeted on Monday night. “Let’s all come together, women & men, & say #TIMESUP!”

Despite echoing the popular opinion of Hollywood’s elite, who donned black at the awards ceremony to support the “Time’s Up” movement, celebrities circled Trump to call out her hypocrisy — mostly citing President Trump’s behavior.

Alyssa Milano, one of the celebrity forces behind the #MeToo campaign to expose sexual harassment, wrote, “Great! You can make a lofty donation to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund that is available to support your father’s accusers.”

Great! You can make a lofty donation to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund that is available to support your father’s accusers.https://t.co/A8HCVa715v — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 9, 2018

Others, including actress Natasha Rothwell, Rosie O’Donnell, Chrissy Teigen and The Good Place creator Michael Schur, clapped back at the president’s daughter on Twitter.

time is up vanky for u – daddy and jared – oprah knows – so do we … awaken child – now or never – u have 3 babies woman ♥️❤️♥️ try harder — ROSIE (@Rosie) January 9, 2018

ew go away — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 9, 2018

You don’t get to be a part of this. — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) January 9, 2018

Following Trump’s controversial tweet, Michael Wolff, author of Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House, spoke out about her ” ‘head in the clouds’ denial” of who her father’s presidency and his character.

.@MichaelWolffNYC reacts to Ivanka Trump’s new tweet in support of #TIMESUP: “Who does she think her father is? What does she think this White House is about?” #LastWord pic.twitter.com/sIE1mh5DSd — The Last Word (@TheLastWord) January 9, 2018

“Who does she think her father is? What does she think this White House is about?” Wolff said during an appearance on MSNBC’s The Last Word.

Conversely, President Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr. added his name to backlash surrounding the Golden Globes, slamming a tweet by NBC calling Winfrey “our president.”

Rather than pen a message of support for Winfrey like Ivanka, Trump Jr. took the opportunity to highlight “bias” in the media on his father’s behalf.

“In case anyone had any doubts about where the media stands this should take care of it. The bias against @realDonaldTrump is now so obvious they have simply given up hiding it,” Trump Jr. wrote to blast NBC. “Can you trust anything they say at this point? Americans see the truth in jobs & in their wallets!”

Trump, who famously slammed Meryl Streep on Twitter during the 2017 Golden Globes, kept his fast fingers off the keys during this year’s event.