‘It’s the Easter Beagle, Charlie Brown’: How to Watch

While the world is currently dealing with an unprecedented health crisis, many are still celebrating the Easter holiday on Sunday. Even though many are self-isolating amidst this pandemic, there are still ways in which you can celebrate the occasion from home. One of the ways in which you can celebrate is by watching various Easter-themed specials. As with nearly every major holiday, there’s even a Charlie Brown special that you can watch on the holiday — It’s the Easter Beagle, Charlie Brown. But, how exactly can you watch it?

According to TV Guide, there are a couple of different services that you can turn to if you want to watch It’s the Easter Beagle, Charlie Brown. The publication noted that the special is currently available for purchase on Amazon, YouTube, Vudu and Google Play. It’s truly viewers’ choice when it comes to deciding which of those services to purchase the show from, as they all have Charlie Brown’s Easter special available to purchase for $4.99. If you’re familiar with some of the other Charlie Brown holiday specials, It’s the Easter Beagle, Charlie Brown will likely be right up your alley.

TV Guide reported that Charlie Brown’s Easter show revolves around Linus, who is waiting for the Easter Bunny to arrive. During the special, he insists to his friends that the Easter Bunny will hand out eggs when he arrives, much to the Peanuts characters’ disbelief. The plot is particularly reminiscent of It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, which saw Linus waiting for yet another special holiday figure, the titular Great Pumpkin.

Of course, if you’re not a fan of Charlie Brown and the rest of the gang, there are still a variety of other programs and videos that you can watch this Easter. You can even check out an Easter-themed performance courtesy of Dolly Parton. On Twitter, the legendary country singer sang a rendition of “He’s Alive” in order to celebrate the holy holiday.

“Well, happy Easter everybody. Little different this year, huh?” Parton said in front of a decorative backdrop. “I know everybody loves to get all dressed up in their beautiful dresses, their hats, their fancy shoes, go to church, be with all you friends, and that’s all wonderful. We all love doing that every year, and the kids all love getting out, hiding Easter eggs and all that with their friends. Well, this year, we’re gonna stay around the house a little bit, right? But that doesn’t mean we can’t worship in the same way we should because we don’t have to go to a building, to a church to worship God. The kingdom of heaven is within, so let’s just do that this year. There will always be pretty dresses and hats and shoes.”