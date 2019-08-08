Is ‘BH90210’ Setting up Real Life Plot Twist for Brian Austin Green?

BH90210 plays with reality and fiction when it comes to the lives of it stars, but did the series premiere just set up a twist regarding Brian Austin Green‘s family? The actor was the subject of much tabloid speculation surrounding his relationship with his son Kassius Marcil-Green and his ex-girlfriend Vanessa Marcil. The first episode’s last-second cliffhanger could be heading in that direction.

Spoilers ahead for BH90210 Series Premiere: “The Reunion”

The first episode of the summer event series saw fictionalized versions of Jennie Garth, Tori Spelling, Green, Gabrielle Carteris, Jason Priestley, Ian Ziering and Shannen Doherty (via livestream) get back together for a special celebration of the original Beverly Hills, 90210.

In the midst of nostalgia, reunions and some soapy twists, Brian noticed he hd misplaced his wallet at the hotel. The moment passes by quickly as the group rushes to the exit after Tori steals one of her character’s iconic looks.

The group takes Brian’s private jet back to Los Angeles, where the police is waiting to arrest them for their actions during the convention. The controversy brings much attention to the cast, particularly Brian, who has been on the sidelines in his career as he dedicates to raising his daughters with pop singer Shay (La La Anthony).

After seeing the publicity and comments from fans on social media saying they miss seeing him on television, Brian confidently calls his agent and tells him he is ready to get back to work.

The show then moves out of his lavish mansion and goes to the gates of the property, where a young man stands outside of the gate with Brian’s wallet, having tracked him down from his arrest.

While the show could go a myriad of ways with the twist, including either a crazed fan, or simply a good Samaritan hoping to return the actor’s wallet. The twist could have similarities to the real-life Green’s estranged relationship with his 17-year-old son.

While Kassius was spotted on the set of BH90210 visiting his father, the actor and his ex-girlfriend previously made headlines for their difficult breakup and custody battle. The former couple met in the 1990s after they co-starred on Beverly Hills, 90210. They were engaged in 2001 but broke up in 2003. They welcomed Kassius in 2002.

Vanessa Marcil claimed back in November 2018 that Green and his now-wife Megan Fox were shutting Kassius out of their new lives with their three kids. At the time she also claimed that Kassius had not met his siblings and was not allowed to know where they lived, only meeting with his father in public places.

Could the show be introducing a long lost child for the fictionalized Brian with this twist? Is the storyline just poking fun at tabloid speculation? BH90210 airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.