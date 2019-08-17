TV Shows

‘Instinct’ Star Bojana Novakovic Decries Show’s Cancellation With Explicit Reaction

Instinct has been canceled at CBS after just two seasons, and one of its stars is not happy about […]

By

Instinct has been canceled at CBS after just two seasons, and one of its stars is not happy about the decision. After the news that the show was ending became public, Bojana Novakovic, who plays NYPD detective Elizabeth “Lizzie” Needham, fired off a heated message about the cancellation. She did graciously thank her peers and everyone who worked on the show, but she also said that the news “sucks balls.”

Novakovic also replied to a fan grieving the cancellation, saying it “sucks so bad.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Others Instinct fans also joined in to mourn the show’s cancellation, and they wished Novakovic, who has also appeared on Shameless and Rake, all the best in the future.

The show’s demise was made public on Friday when Instinct creator Michael Rauch revealed it on Twitter in a series of posts.

With just three episodes left in Season 2, he made sure fans knew when they could watch them. He also seemingly dispelled hopes it would be picked up elsewhere, saying the Season 2 finale would be the series finale.

Instinct airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS. Past episodes are available to stream on CBS All Access.

Photo Credit: Mary Kouw/CBS

Tagged:
, ,

Related Posts