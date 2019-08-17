‘Instinct’ Star Bojana Novakovic Decries Show’s Cancellation With Explicit Reaction

Instinct has been canceled at CBS after just two seasons, and one of its stars is not happy about the decision. After the news that the show was ending became public, Bojana Novakovic, who plays NYPD detective Elizabeth “Lizzie” Needham, fired off a heated message about the cancellation. She did graciously thank her peers and everyone who worked on the show, but she also said that the news “sucks balls.”

WELL THIS SUCKS BALLS. But when one door closes another… actually fuck that. This sucks balls. Love to all our fans and the most incredible cast and crew. Thank you all for an incredible two years. @Michael_Rauch @Alancumming @CBSTweet @CBSTVStudios @TVdub https://t.co/80QDAJvbTy — Bojana Novakovic (@bojnovak) August 16, 2019

Thank you. It sucks so bad. — Bojana Novakovic (@bojnovak) August 16, 2019

Novakovic also replied to a fan grieving the cancellation, saying it “sucks so bad.”

Others Instinct fans also joined in to mourn the show’s cancellation, and they wished Novakovic, who has also appeared on Shameless and Rake, all the best in the future.

This is very sad news. I loved the show. Sending a big thank you to you and all the cast and crew. Thanks for your hard work to bring us such a great show. Good luck with your next projects — Darren Faulkner (@ukdjf) August 16, 2019

I had a feeling this news was coming when CBS starting doubling up on the episodes. Plus, no advertisement about there being two episodes back-to-back. Damn! I’ll definitely miss the show, but can’t wait to see what you do next Bojana! — Beverly Poncia (@Sugarbear710) August 16, 2019

This is disappointing news to see. Totally loved the show and looked forward to it when it came on. Will still be tuning in to see the remaining of the season! — Zabrina (@queencfashes) August 16, 2019

The show’s demise was made public on Friday when Instinct creator Michael Rauch revealed it on Twitter in a series of posts.

With just three episodes left in Season 2, he made sure fans knew when they could watch them. He also seemingly dispelled hopes it would be picked up elsewhere, saying the Season 2 finale would be the series finale.

I’m very sad to relay the news that @instinctcbs won’t be renewed for a 3rd season. We will double up this Sunday and our season/series finale will be Aug 25. Endless thanks to @Alancumming & @bojnovak for making Dylan & Lizzie more everything than I could have ever hoped 1/2 pic.twitter.com/yyhyfOAIeJ — Michael Rauch (@Michael_Rauch) August 16, 2019

2/2 & thanks to our incredible crew, cast, writers, producers & all who helped make our show, with respect, talent & kindness. And a giant thank you to our diehard fans for your love, loyalty & excellent taste (is it too soon to ask for a reboot?) @TVdub @SirWilliamHowe — Michael Rauch (@Michael_Rauch) August 16, 2019

Hello Matt, Season 2 is 11 episodes so 9 & 10 will be airing tomorrow (Sunday 9pm) back-to-back, and the finale will be next Sunday the 25th. I love these episodes and truly hope our fans keep watching despite these last three being it! — Michael Rauch (@Michael_Rauch) August 17, 2019

Instinct airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS. Past episodes are available to stream on CBS All Access.

