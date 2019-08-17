‘Instinct’ Canceled by CBS After 2 Seasons

CBS is done with Instinct after only two seasons. The procedural, which starred Alan Cumming as a police consultant solving strange crimes, will not be renewed for a third season, as creator Michael Rauch told fans on Friday. He revealed that the show’s Season 2 finale will now serve as a series finale and air on Aug. 25.

I’m very sad to relay the news that @instinctcbs won’t be renewed for a 3rd season. We will double up this Sunday and our season/series finale will be Aug 25. Endless thanks to @Alancumming & @bojnovak for making Dylan & Lizzie more everything than I could have ever hoped 1/2 pic.twitter.com/yyhyfOAIeJ — Michael Rauch (@Michael_Rauch) August 16, 2019

2/2 & thanks to our incredible crew, cast, writers, producers & all who helped make our show, with respect, talent & kindness. And a giant thank you to our diehard fans for your love, loyalty & excellent taste (is it too soon to ask for a reboot?) @TVdub @SirWilliamHowe — Michael Rauch (@Michael_Rauch) August 16, 2019

Hello Matt, Season 2 is 11 episodes so 9 & 10 will be airing tomorrow (Sunday 9pm) back-to-back, and the finale will be next Sunday the 25th. I love these episodes and truly hope our fans keep watching despite these last three being it! — Michael Rauch (@Michael_Rauch) August 17, 2019

Cumming has posted several times on social media since the news broke, but has not acknowledged the cancellation.

However, his co-star Bojana Novakovic, who played a NYPD detective working with Cumming’s character, has reacted publicly. She fired off an explicit message about the show ending, but also thanked the show’s crew and her fellow actors.

WELL THIS SUCKS BALLS. But when one door closes another… actually fuck that. This sucks balls. Love to all our fans and the most incredible cast and crew. Thank you all for an incredible two years. @Michael_Rauch @Alancumming @CBSTweet @CBSTVStudios @TVdub https://t.co/80QDAJvbTy — Bojana Novakovic (@bojnovak) August 16, 2019

As is always expected with cancellations, fan reaction was overwhelmingly negative.

Many took the replies of Raunch’s tweet to blast CBS for the decision.

This is so disappointing. Many thanks to all for an intelligent, entertaining and stylish way to spend a Sunday evening. To @CBS – this is a true shame. — Michelle Kane (@mishysmosh) August 16, 2019

Well I hate this news. I loved that show. They leave all those stupid reality shows on but cancel a great show like this. — Carol (@caroljdonaldson) August 16, 2019

Love this show!!! CBS is making a mistake!!! Quality show!!! — Kelly Stanfield (@ksgwtw) August 16, 2019

Instinct airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS. Past episodes are available to stream on CBS All Access.

