‘Instinct’ Canceled by CBS After 2 Seasons

CBS is done with Instinct after only two seasons. The procedural, which starred Alan Cumming as a police consultant solving strange crimes, will not be renewed for a third season, as creator Michael Rauch told fans on Friday. He revealed that the show’s Season 2 finale will now serve as a series finale and air on Aug. 25.

Cumming has posted several times on social media since the news broke, but has not acknowledged the cancellation.

However, his co-star Bojana Novakovic, who played a NYPD detective working with Cumming’s character, has reacted publicly. She fired off an explicit message about the show ending, but also thanked the show’s crew and her fellow actors.

As is always expected with cancellations, fan reaction was overwhelmingly negative.

Many took the replies of Raunch’s tweet to blast CBS for the decision.

Instinct airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS. Past episodes are available to stream on CBS All Access.

Photo Credit: Linda Källérus/CBS

