'Impeachment: American Crime Story' Star Beanie Feldstein Teases First Look at Her Monica Lewinsky Transformation

Impeachment: American Crime Story has issued a new tease at series star Beanie Feldstein, giving eager fans a first look at the actress's transformation into Monica Lewinsky. In an official poster for the upcoming new season of ACS, Feldstein (Booksmart) is seen from behind, staring up at the White House. She is donning a blue dress and beret, with long black hair flowing, a look Lewinsky became famous for in the late '90s. In a caption on her post of the image, Feldstein wrote, "Every side has a story."

The new season of American Crime Story is set to debut Sept. 7 on FX, and will be about the scandal around former U.S. President Bill Clinton's relationship with then-White House intern Monica Lewinsky. Clive Owen will portray Clinton, while Feldstein stars as Lewinsky. At this time we have not had a peek at what Owen will look like as Clinton, but photos of Sarah Paulson as whistleblower Linda Tripp did previously emerge.

Additional stars include: Edie Falco as Hillary Clinton, Anthony Green as then-Vice President Al Gore, Margo Martindale as Lucianne Goldberg, and Annaleigh Ashford as Paula Jones and Billy Eichner would play the role of journalist Matt Drudge. Colin Hanks has also been reported to have joined the cast, though there is no word on who he is playing. Betty Gilpin was cast to portray conservative media pundit Ann Coulter, but the actress recently announced that her scenes were cut from the final edit of the series.

Notably, series creator Ryan Murphy has already revealed that he has plans for more seasons of American Crime Story, with one focusing on the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina being previously unveiled, as well as one about the infamous Studio 54. "I don’t think even [director Daniel Minahan] knows this, but, of course, I would want him to do it; we’re going to do Studio 54 as a season of American Crime Story," Murphy said in an appearance on Deadline's Crew Call podcast. Minahan has directed episodes of American Crime Story in the past, as well as other Murphy-produced shows, such as Ratched, Hollywood, and Halston.

Sharing his inspiration for the proposed season, Murphy continued, "You can tell in my work that I’m obsessed with that era. That’s when I was a child, in Indiana, getting the Liz Smith column in the Indianapolis Star, reading about it, I’m like ‘Oh! I wanna go there.’ I love what it’s about. I love that time and place. But I also feel like it’s a story of excess and a story of two guys who had a dream and took the dream too far and paid for it."