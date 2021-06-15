'GLOW' Star Reveals She's No Longer in 'Impeachment: American Crime Story' 

✖

Betty Gilpin will need to find another venue for her Ann Coulter impression. The former GLOW star revealed that her role as the conservative commentator did not make the final cut of Impeachment: American Crime Story. Impeachment is the long-awaited third season of FX's hit anthology series and will finally debut in September.

In a recent interview with Slash Film to promote The Tomorrow War, Gilpin revealed that she never got to shoot her scenes as Coulter because of the coronavirus pandemic. "It sucks. The schedules just didn’t line up," the Emmy nominee said. "I listened to all those Ann Coulter audiobooks for nothing."

Gilpin said she was completely prepared to film the scenes though, joking that she has an impression of Coulter "pretty down pat with nowhere to go." She joked that if she was on Cameo she would do it, but she has no interest in doing that. Gilpin performed her Coulter impression for Slash Film, later calling Coulter a "certain kind of person who is possibly a demon." It is not clear if Coulter was recast or if the role was completely cut from the project.

Impeachment: American Crime Story tracks the Clinton-Lewinsky sex scandal and stars Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp, Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinsky, Margo Martindale as Lucianne Goldberg, and Annaleigh Ashford as Paula Jones. The script is based on Jeffrey Toobin's book A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President. Sarah Burgess serves as writer, executive producer, and showrunner. Impeachment debuts on FX Tuesday, Sept. 7 at 10 p.m. ET and will also be available to stream on Hulu.

Although the series will focus on the scandal from the perspectives of Jones, Lewinsky, Tripp, and Goldberg, the supporting cast features an all-star lineup. Clive Owen will play President Bill Clinton and Anthony Green was cast as Vice President Al Gore. Billy Eichner was cast as another conservative media personality, Matt Drudge. Edie Falco will play then-First Lady Hillary Clinton.

While fans will not see Gilpin in Impeachment, there are plenty of other opportunities to see the star. She was nominated for the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Emmy for playing Debbie Eagan on Netflix's GLOW. Last year, she starred in The Hunt, Coffee & Kareen, and The Grudge. She also stars in The Tomorrow War, a science fiction film directed by Chris McKay and starring Chris Pratt, Yvonne Strahovski, and J.K. Simmons. It will be released on Amazon Prime Video on July 2.