Hulu Renews Comedy Series for Season 2

Chad Powers is taking to the field with the South Georgia Catfish once again for a second season of the Hulu comedy.

The Glen Powell-led comedy Chad Powers has been renewed for a second season at the streamer, Hulu announced Wednesday. Powell, who co-created the sports comedy alongside Loki‘s Michael Waldron, will be returning as the titular football character.

In Season 1 of Chad Powers, Powell’s disgraced former football star Russ Holliday tries for a second chance at greatness by disguising himself as Chad Powers and walking on to the struggling South Georgia Catfish team. The season finale ended on a bit of a cliffhanger, with the Catfish taking the field for a game against the Georgia Bulldogs as Russ’ secret identity is threatened with exposure.

In addition to Powell, Season 1 also starred Perry Mattfeld as Ricky, Quentin Plair as Coach Byrd, Wynn Everett as Tricia Yeager, Frankie A. Rodriguez as Danny and Steve Zahn as Coach Jake Hudson.

Waldron praised Powell ahead of the Sept. 30 premiere in an interview with PopCulture.com, saying that the Running Man actor was down to go to “such daring places” and get “incredibly weird” as he embraced the dual role of Russ and Chad.

“To us initially, it was like, well, this is maybe an opportunity to do a show about college football [because] we’re both college football fans,” Waldron recalled of the show’s origin. “I think it was only as we started talking more and more about it that we were like, ‘Well, is this actually a surprising opportunity for a show that can have a lot of heart and a lot of fun character stuff?’”

Waldron continued that “so, so much” of Chad’s oddball character was improvised by Powell. “As a performer, you know, Glen is incredibly funny,” he said. “And he’s an incredibly weird actor when he wants to be. He can do such weird, crazy stuff. … He goes to such daring places in this show, and it was my job just to push him there. But I didn’t even really have to push him — he ran full stop at it.”

Executive producers for Chad Powers are Powell, Waldron, Eli Manning, Peyton Manning, Jamie Horowitz, Ben Brown, Burke Magnus, Brian Lockhart, Kati Fernandez, Adam Fasullo, Luvh Rakhe, and Tony Yacenda. The series is produced by 20th Television.

Chad Powers Season 1 is streaming now on Disney+ and Hulu.