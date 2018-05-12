Hulu Passes on ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’

After it was reveled that Fox had canceled Brooklyn Nine-Nine many hoped Hulu would pick it up, but that is not happening.

TV Line reports that the streaming service had considered but ultimately passed on bringing the series back for a sixth season. There have been reported that Netflix could also be pondering the option of picking up the series, but some sources are not so sure.

NBC and and TBS are both also said to have interest in picking up the comedy series starring Saturday Night Live alum Andy Samberg. The news of Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s cancellation came as a shock to fans, as most did not seem to realize the show was in any danger.

Many celebrity fans of the show came out to voice their support after the announcement, with Hamilton’s Lin-Manuel Miranda joking, “RENEW BROOKLYN NINE NINE, I ONLY WATCH LIKE 4 THINGS, THIS IS ONE OF THE THINGS.”

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine has given us fully human characters, beautiful, powerful, flawed, vulnerable, majestic… In whichever form, B99 must return. It will. And I will be there to watch. And, it is my hope that I hope that, this time, a lot more people do too,” tweeted out Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro.

Many of the shows cast members have also commented on the cancellation, with Melissa Fumero saying, “I am still processing… don’t have all the words.. but.. These last 5 years have been incredible. Thank you for all your love and support. We have the best fans. It’s been a huge honor to play Amy and be a part of this tremendous ensemble. NINE NINE!”

“Squad, we love you,” Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Stephanie Beatriz added. “What a gift this series has been: it’s been my honor. Your sadness is noted. NINE- NINE!”