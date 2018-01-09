Hulu Cancels Hugh Laurie Drama ‘Chance’

Hulu pulled the plug on its Hugh Laurie-led drama, Chance, after two seasons.

The streaming service announced the show’s cancellation Tuesday, according to Variety. The 20th Century Fox series was given a two-season pickup by the streaming service in 2016.

The show, based on the Kem Nunn’s novel of the same name, starred House star Laurie as Eldon Chance, a San Francisco-based forensic neuropsychiatrist. After an ill-advised decision regarding an alluring patient who may be struggling with a multiple personality disorder, he finds himself in the crosshairs of her abusive spouse who also happens to be a ruthless police detective.

Chance premiered October 2016, on Hulu and its second season premiered a year later.

Lenny Abrahamson served as executive producer alongside Alexandra Cunningham (Desperate Housewives), Michael London (Milk, Trumbo), Brian Grazer (Empire), Laurie and Nunn.