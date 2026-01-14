Huge TV Merger In the Works

Your favorite reality TV shows are about to get shaken up in a whole new way.

TV companies Banjiay, a French company responsible for producing major reality hits like Big Brother, MasterChef, Deal or No Deal, and Survivor, is in talks to merge with All3Media’s parent company RedBird IMI.

All3Media is a similar reality TV heavyweight, with big names like The Traitors, Undercover Boss, and The Circle in its lineup. The company also produces popular ongoing shows like Midsomer Murders and has classic shows like Skins, Shameless, Peep Show and Fleabag in its library.

The merger would be a massive shock to the TV realm and instantly form one of the biggest production companies on the planet. Reuters was first to report the news, noting that talks are in an “advanced stage” and that the two companies are looking to merge in an attempt to “build scale against the growing dominance of streaming giants Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video.”

In a statement to Deadline, a rep for Banjiay said, “The company confirms that it has entered into discussions with the All3Media owner regarding a potential combination between Banijay and All3Media. At this stage, the company wishes to emphasize that no decision has been taken and that there can be no assurance that a transaction will be concluded. Further announcements will be made if and when appropriate.”