How Will ‘The Rookie’ Write out Bishop After Afton Williamson’s Exit?

The Rookie writers have reportedly found a way to address Afton Williamson‘s sudden exit in the Nathan Fillion starring series’ second season. Williamson left the show in June, and later claimed she was the victim of harassment and bullying throughout production on the first season. She also claimed she was sexually assaulted at a wrap party.

During San Diego Comic-Con in July, showrunner Alexei Hawley told TV Line Williamson’s character, Officer Talia Bishop, will be transferred to a federal agency. In Season 1, her character was reprimanded for not mentioning that her foster brother is a felon on her police academy personal history questionnaire.

“She was never going to get a fair shake at the LAPD. So ultimately she’s transferring over to a federal agency,” Hawley told the site. “There she can start with a clean slate and hopefully rocket to the top of the ladder.”

Hawley described Bishop’s exit as “organic” due to the previously set-up storyline.

“Obviously, Talia was a huge part of our show and a great part of our show,” Hawley said, noting her departure will give them a chance “to throw other obstacles in Nolan’s way.”

ABC’s The Rookie stars Fillion as John Nolan, a 45-year-old Pennsylvania native who moved to Los Angeles to become the oldest rookie in the LAPD. Williamson’s Bishop was Nolan’s training officer, with dreams of becoming police chief. The cast also includes Alyssa Diaz, Richard T. Jones, Titus Makin, Mercedes Manson, Melissa O’Neil and Eric Winter.

According to TV Line, Williamson left the show in June, but it was not until July that her departure was reported. On Aug. 4, Williamson explained her departure with a long Instagram post.

“I will not be returning for Season 2 of The Rookie,” Williamson revealed. “I owe it to you my amazing fans to share the Truth. Throughout the filming of the pilot, I experienced Racial Discrimination/Racially Charged inappropriate comments from the hair department and bullying from Executive Producers.”

During the season, Williamson claims she was sexually harassed by recurring guest star Demetrius Grosse and faced “racist commentary & bullying” from the hair department head Sally Ciganovich, which “escalated into sexual assault at our wrap party.”

“The Sexual Harassment though reported directly to the Showrunner/EP remained undocumented and was not reported to HR as promised,” Williamson wrote. “Ciganovich was fired ONLY after the sexual assault and NOT for an entire year of outward racism/racially charged language and bullying behavior in and out of the Hair and Makeup trailer. HR protocol was never adhered to following the above reports given by me to my Showrunner/EP and an investigation was never issued for any of my claims.”

Williamson claimed she was not asked to take part in an investigation until June, once the show was renewed. At this point, the showrunner told Williamson that Grosse was fired, but then he appeared on the call sheet for one of Season 1’s final episodes.

“I asked the Showrunner about this and he admitted to me that the Grosse had not been fired nor had he gotten HR involved. I was asked to return this season, and promised that ‘everything was handled,’” Williamson claimed. “The investigation hadn’t even begun and Season 2 had already started filming. I turned it down and I walked. Now is the best time in the world to be a woman and I have a platform so it’s time to use my Voice. Strength comes from within. It comes from Above. ‘Greater is He that is within Me than he that is in the world.’”

During the Television Critics Association Press Tour, ABC Entertainment chief Karey Burke told TV Line she “didn’t have a lot of answers” to Williamson’s allegations and would not comment on the independent investigation ordered by series producer eOne that found HR procedures were ignored.

