How to Watch Sunday’s Emmys Without a TV

The 69th Annual Emmy Awards air this Sunday, Sept. 17 on CBS, but if you don’t have a TV, that doesn’t mean you can’t catch the show.

The telecast will begin at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, and users can sign up for CBS All Access, or download the “CBS Full Episodes and Live TV” app on their phones. While the viewing plan costs $5.99 per month, the network offers a one-week free trial, which will enable you to watch the Emmys for free without relying on an illegal stream.

The show will be hosted by Stephen Colbert, who has plenty of material to draw from given the country’s current state. This year could also see plenty of new winners, including actors from hits like This Is Us and The Handmaid’s Tale.

As CBS won’t have their own Emmy pre-show, viewers can head to E! for their Live From the Red Carpet coverage, which kicks off at 6 p.m. ET/ on the network’s YouTube channel.

