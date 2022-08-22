'House of the Dragon': Matt Smith Fans Go Wild for NSFW Scene
House of the Dragon's big series premiere showed us castles, jousts and dragons gliding through the air, but for some fans out there it was a brothel scene that stole the show. The HBO series kicks off just as lewd as Game of Thrones ever was, but fans weren't expecting nudity from star Matt Smith in the very first episode. Fair warning: there are spoilers for House of the Dragon Episode 1 below.
Smith plays the infamous Prince Daemon Targaryen in House of the Dragon, and it's the perfect role for him to break out of any typecasting concerns. The swaggering, arrogant, violent Daemon couldn't be any different from Doctor Who or the other roles Smith is best known for. Sometimes nicknamed "The Prince of the City" or the "The Prince of Flea Bottom," Daemon is the commander of the "Gold Cloaks" – the city guards and local police force – and he is known for his corruption. To those that read the book, it should be no surprise that we see Daemon in a "pleasure house" in the first episode.
Still, even the biggest fans of Martin's work may be a little taken aback that an A-lister like Smith agreed to do nudity in the very first episode. It's an incredibly vulnerable scene as well – we find Daemon having sex with Mysaria (Sonoya Mizuno), but he ends it abruptly and stands up, apparently agitated by something. There is a long, lingering shot of Daemon standing in front of the moonlit window before he grabs some kind of silky blanket and covers his head and upper body. Mysaria then comes to comfort the prince.
This is one of the first hints we get that the show's depiction of Daemon will be more nuanced than his historical description in the book. House of the Dragon airs on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max. Here's a look at some of the most incredulous fan reactions to Daemon's big scene in the premiere episode.
Context
Can anyone explain what happened between Matt Smith randomly killing ppl and Matt Smith randomly humping a naked lady? Got interrupted. #HouseoftheDragon— Amanda (@hockeychick57) August 22, 2022
Some fans felt like Daemon's sex scene came out of nowhere considering the earlier events of the episode.prevnext
Appreciation
matt smith aparece #HouseoftheDragon pic.twitter.com/aDtuRelCIO— nfr (@xsuamya) August 22, 2022
that was a nice bottom, matt smith #HoTD #HouseoftheDragon @HouseofDragon— 𝐒𝐀𝐍𝐒𝐀 𝐒𝐓𝐀𝐑𝐊 (@TheDove_Stark) August 22, 2022
Many fans shared very straightforward approval and appreciation for Smith's nude scene, including some tweets that transcended language.prevnext
Poor Fit
that is not a man who has sex im sorry I can't comprehend it— live 🅱️ichael reaction (@blockheadgreen_) August 22, 2022
On the other hand, some fans felt like they could have done without Smith's sex scene altogether.prevnext
Previous Roles
Seeing Matt Smith play anything but a PG rated role is V weird— Matt Busgang (@Adarkprophet89) August 22, 2022
I did not need to see a Matt Smith sex scene #HouseoftheDragon— The Grand Clitquisitor (@TheBoyWhoWrote) August 22, 2022
Because Smith is best known for more wholesome roles like Doctor Who, the sex scene was jarring for some longtime fans.prevnext
How Much More?
it somehow didn’t occur to me that i would be constantly threatened with seeing matt smith’s dick— amanda (@marisatomay) August 22, 2022
Matt Smith in his Naked Nudies is not something I was prepared for— EmilyK (@theemilywest0) August 22, 2022
Fans did not expect Smith to do a nude scene, and some began to wonder if he would be doing this a lot during the series.prevnext
Characterization
I was so excited to watch Matt Smith in this show after The Crown, but 15mins in I just realized what a d*ck his character is gonna be in this one. Lol #HouseoftheDragon pic.twitter.com/i08Ztmz7mx— Maui (@mauicape) August 22, 2022
Around the time of the sex scene, some fans began to remark that they were just realizing that Smith would be playing a villainous character in this show. Some were disappointed.prevnext
Making Up For Lost Time
Matt Smith really making up for all those PG rated years as the kindly Doctor. #DrWho #HouseOfTheDragonHBO— jilly (@_jilly) August 22, 2022
Matt Smith seems like the prick of da show and I'm all for it— Jojo ☆ 🎸🇬🇱🇮🇹 (@Gman115_) August 22, 2022
Finally, some fans speculated that Smith was making up for lost time, in a way, by taking this violent and villainous role after a career of more wholesome performances. House of the Dragon airs on Sunday nights at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max.prev