'House of the Dragon': Massive Season 2 Update Has Fans Fired Up

House of the Dragon Season 2 is officially filming at last, and fans couldn't be happier. HBO announced the news as loudly as possible on Tuesday like maesters sending out their white ravens. The show is still expected to premiere sometime in the fall of 2024.

House of the Dragon premiered to immense fanfare in August of 2022 and was renewed immediately after its first episode, but it has taken quite some time to get the wheels turning again on production. Finally, on Tuesday HBO announced that work is underway on the series. Executives and producers have previously estimated that the next season will premiere in the fall of 2024, and that timeline still seems possible. In the meantime, fans are overcome with excitement with nothing to do but vent it on social media.

"House of the Dragon has returned," said showrunner Ryan Condal in a press release about this big news. "We are thrilled to be shooting again with members of our original family as well as new talents on both sides of the camera. All your favorite characters will soon be conspiring at the council tables, marching with their armies, and riding their dragons into battle. We can't wait to share what we have in store."

Fans shared their hopes, fears and impatience for Season 2 on social media on Tuesday. Here's a look at how this announcement woke the dozing dragon.