'House of the Dragon': Massive Season 2 Update Has Fans Fired Up
House of the Dragon Season 2 is officially filming at last, and fans couldn't be happier. HBO announced the news as loudly as possible on Tuesday like maesters sending out their white ravens. The show is still expected to premiere sometime in the fall of 2024.
House of the Dragon premiered to immense fanfare in August of 2022 and was renewed immediately after its first episode, but it has taken quite some time to get the wheels turning again on production. Finally, on Tuesday HBO announced that work is underway on the series. Executives and producers have previously estimated that the next season will premiere in the fall of 2024, and that timeline still seems possible. In the meantime, fans are overcome with excitement with nothing to do but vent it on social media.
"House of the Dragon has returned," said showrunner Ryan Condal in a press release about this big news. "We are thrilled to be shooting again with members of our original family as well as new talents on both sides of the camera. All your favorite characters will soon be conspiring at the council tables, marching with their armies, and riding their dragons into battle. We can't wait to share what we have in store."
Fans shared their hopes, fears and impatience for Season 2 on social media on Tuesday. Here's a look at how this announcement woke the dozing dragon.
Late
NOW filming?? Great. Can’t wait to see season 2 in 2025… 😩— George Matthew (@GeorgeMatthew2) April 11, 2023
Some fans were disappointed to see this news, as they had believed the show was already filming. Previous reports had indicated that production would start earlier in the year, but various delays piled up and the pre-production process went long.
Characters' Time to Shine
i hope y’all know HE’S going to be the star of house of the dragon season 2 pic.twitter.com/yxePTrlFxp— venus; nyra defense attorney (@luxurylalisa) April 11, 2023
"house of the dragon" season 2 has begun filming,, MOTHER IS BACK pic.twitter.com/tAqM7oC1UJ— 💭 (@thinkercooke) April 11, 2023
Whether they've read the books or not, fans know which characters are likely to take center stage in Season 2 and they are ecstatic to see the story play out at a more conventional pace.
Taking Sides
QUEEN RHAENYRA TARGARYEN!!! #TeamBlackpic.twitter.com/s0Tu5BYggG— the blacks thinker (@thinktheblacks) April 11, 2023
Many fans also renewed their vows to one side in this war or the other – "The Greens" or "The Blacks," named for the dresses the two prospective queens wore on the night when the battle lines were drawn in Season 1.
Cast's Posts
Tom Glynn-Carney (Aegon II Targaryen) is on set for #HouseoftheDragon season 2 🔥 pic.twitter.com/AV1xpZLyAf— House Of The Dragon Source (@HOTDsource_) April 11, 2023
Here we go again... #HOTD2 pic.twitter.com/UyMBqapCAi— Steve Toussaint (@StevieToussaint) April 11, 2023
The cast members themselves posted the same photo as the official HBO accounts, announcing the good news to their followers as well.
Questions
Still no casting news? Ok— Chichi || d-day is coming (@daemyrasuga) April 11, 2023
BUT WHO IS PLAYING CREGAN https://t.co/meNHBHz6Xs— ~ 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐢 𝐩𝐞𝐩𝐚 ❦ (@_DivinePearl) April 11, 2023
Some fans shared their lingering questions about Season 2 – particularly questions about who would play beloved characters from the book.
Catching Up on Pre-Production News
New behind the scenes images of Emma D’Arcy filming ‘HOUSE OF THE DRAGON’ pic.twitter.com/vuFNN2cr3h— westerosies (@westerosies) April 3, 2023
First new look at the sets for ‘HOUSE OF THE DRAGON’ Season 2 at Leavesden Studios.
Filming is set to begin shortly. pic.twitter.com/0qadm1rwWa— westerosies (@westerosies) April 9, 2023
This news spurred many fans to catch up on the thin trickles of behind-the-scenes news that have come out during the pre-production phase.
Important News
It's getting real now......— 🧙♂️Jeremy Ice & Fire 33🧙♂️ (@CJeremy33) April 11, 2023
This tweet is a type of news I want to read right now!👏🏾👏🏾— Venance Majula (@VenanceMajula) April 11, 2023
Similarly, many fans who had distanced themselves from the constant updates commented that this was the update to pull them back in.