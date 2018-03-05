‘House of Cards’ Final Season Teaser Trailer Released

The first teaser trailer for the sixth final season of Netflix’s House of Cards was released on Sunday during the 90th Academy Awards.

We’re just getting started. pic.twitter.com/h2XafRynew — House of Cards (@HouseofCards) March 5, 2018

The trailer shows the inside of the White House and pans through the West Wing, passing offices and advisers walking up and down the halls. When it finally reaches the Oval Office, the camera stops as the president stands up and turns around. It’s revealed to be Robin Wright’s Claire Underwood, who says “We’re just getting started” as the camera cuts to black with the words “Hail to the Chief” written in white.

The fifth season of House of Cards ended with Claire managing to earn the Presidency over her husband, Frank (played by Kevin Spacey).

Controversy has surrounded the show ever since reports of Kevin Spacey’s years of sexual misconduct were made public. Showrunner Beau Willimon quickly released a statement back in October after the accusations came to light.

“Anthony Rapp’s story is deeply troubling,” Willimon said. “During the time I worked with Kevin Spacey on House of Cards, I neither witnessed nor was aware of any inappropriate behavior on set or off. That said, I take reports of such behavior seriously and this is no exception. I feel for Mr. Rapp and I support his courage.”

Netflix quickly followed suit with their own statement, announcing that Spacey had been fired from the show.

“Netflix will not be involved with any further production of House of Cards that includes Kevin Spacey,” the network said in a statement. “We will continue to work with MRC during this hiatus time to evaluate our path forward as it relates to the show,” the streamer said in a statement. “We have also decided we will not be moving forward with the release of the film Gore, which was in post-production, starring and produced by Kevin Spacey.”

By late Novemeber Netflix and Media Right Capital, the show’s production team, came to the decision to continue on with the show without Spacey’s character. Work on the sixth season resumed in December.

