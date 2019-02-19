‘Homeland’ Alums Nimrat Kaur and Numan Acar Returning for Season 8

Homeland alums Nimrat Kaur and Numan Acar will reportedly be returning for Season 8 of the political thriller series on Showtime.

According to Deadline, the two stars — who both had important recurring roles in Season 4 of the show — are coming back for the final season this year.

In Homeland, Kaur stars as Tasneem Qureshi, “a member of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence,” and Acur plays Haissam Haqqani, “a high-priority target and Taliban leader.”

The outlet adds that no setting for the last season of Homeland has been announced, but cites both Afghanistan and Pakistan as being the settings for Season 4, when Kaur and Acar first appeared.

In addition to the aforementioned actors, Homeland stars Claire Danes, Mandy Patinkin, Elizabeth Marvel, Maury Sterling, Jake Weber, Linus Roache, F. Murray Abraham, and Morgan Spector.

Alums of the series include Damian Lewis, Morena Baccarin, David Harewood, Diego Klattenhoff, Rupert Friend, and Miranda Otto.

In a past interview, Kaur spoke about her role on Homeland, saying that the experience was “absolutely satisfying,” per Movie Preview.

“It was such an honour to be a part of a cast featuring Claire Danes and Mandy Patinkin, and I was given such amazing scenes to do. It was a truly enriching experience,” she added. “Seeing how well the new season of Homeland, featuring me, has been accepted, I can can only say I am glad I got this opportunity.”

As far as stunt preparation for her role, Kaur said that she “didn’t really have to go through any,” adding how her “character is not in a hand-to-hand combat situation with her opponents. She’s more of a planner. She is the brains, not fists.”

She also spoke candidly about how the extreme political nature of the series affected her, explaining, “I am by nature a curious person. I am not politically inclined in real life. But I am aware of what is happening in the world. I keep my ears and eyes open.”

“I feel one cannot afford to be unaware of what is going in the world. Whether it is the Peshawar school kids killings or any of the other terror attacks that happen, we cannot be immune to the brutal violence all around us,” she went on to say. “Ultimately, the plays that we perform and the films that we make, are reflection of the times that we live.”

Season 8 of Homeland is scheduled to debut on Showtime in June.