How Hoda Kotb’s ‘Today’ Salary Compares to Matt Lauer’s

Hoda Kotb may be taking over Matt Lauer‘s place on Today, but she isn’t taking over the disgraced anchor’s salary.

According to Page Six, NBC sources claim that Kotb will be raking in $7 million per year, earning an annual salary that is $18 million less than Lauer’s $25 million salary he had been earning prior to his termination. In comparison, Kotb’s new salary will be the same as her co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, but is about $13 million less than Megyn Kelly’s, who earns an annual salary of $20 million for hosting the 9 a.m. hour.

“Hoda isn’t complaining about the money. She has landed the big job she always dreamed of, and most definitely deserves,” a Today insider said. “Plus, Matt’s salary reflected the long time he was on the show — 25 years. If things go well, Hoda could ask for more next time if she re-ups her contract. But the figures underline the huge wage disparity at NBC News.”

The announcement that the 53-year-old would be replacing Lauer, who was terminated following multiple accusations of sexual assault, was made Tuesday by NBC News Chairman Andy Lack. Co-anchor Savannah Guthrie made the announcement live on air later that morning, Kotb at her side.

Kotb, who has been with NBC since 1998, is set to co-anchor the 7-9 a.m. hours of Today, along with weather anchor Al Roker and Orange Room host Carson Daly. She will also continue co-hosting the 10 a.m. hour of Today with Kathie Lee Gifford.

Following the announcement, fans of Kotb and her co-anchors took to social media to congratulate her on her newest accomplishment, calling the promotion “well deserved.”