Hoda Kotb Says ‘Bittersweet’ Goodbye to ‘Today’ Co-Star That Has Fans in Tears

Today with Hoda & Jenna marked the end of August by saying goodbye to more than just the month, but also a beloved member of the crew. During the Aug. 20 episode of the morning show, co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager bid farewell to executive producer Joanne LaMarca, who departed in order to spend more time with family. The emotional goodbye, which Kotb described as “bittersweet,” led to an outpouring of messages of support as the Today show embarked on its new journey without LaMarca behind the scenes.

During the Aug. 20 episode of the morning show, Kotb admitted that she and everyone else who work on the show were “a little bumming today” amid LaMarca’s impending departure. Hager credited LaMarca as being “the heart and soul of our show,” with both she and Kotb telling viewers, “we love our Jojo.” In leading the goodbye to LaMArca, the two co-hosts recruited a little help from country singer Trace Adkins to help send the executive producer off in style. The co-hosts explained that Adkins “is one of Joanne’s all-time favorite singers, and he actually sings one of her all-time favorite songs, and that song is ‘You’re Gonna Miss This.’” Adkins serenaded LaMarca with the tune, with LaMArca later emotionally stating, “I know that I am going to miss this more than I’m going to realize.”

The segment proved to be more than just emotional for the cast and crew of Today with Hoda & Jenna, as viewers also shed some tears as they said goodbye to LaMarca, who worked on the show for years. As the Today With Hoda & Jenna social media accounts shared a sweet post marking “a bittersweet day,” many viewers took to the comments section to react. Keep scrolling to see what they had to say.

“I’m not Crying you’re crying!!!! OMG what a perfect send off!!!” wrote one viewer. “You guys are so Amazing for doing this for your Sweet Executive Producer!!!! She will for sure be missed!!!”

“I don’t even know Jo and I was crying. Best of luck,” commented another viewer, with somebody else adding, “BELOVED by all!!! Such a kind, beautiful person….. wish her the very, very best.”

As viewers watched the emotional segment, many dubbed it a “nice send off” to someone who played such a pivotal role in bringing Today With Hoda & Jenna to the air. Several fans called it “beautiful,” with one person writing online, “That was beautiful. Totally made me cry! Joanne, go live your life!”

Several people admitted that the segment left them in tears. One viewer wrote, who said the goodbye segment “was beautiful,” quipped that they were “bawling like a baby watching this morning.” Another person commented, “Brought tears to my eyes! So special!” A third said the goodbye was “very sweet and touching,” with somebody else saying that they “cried my eyes out watching.”

Several viewers were quick to offer LaMarca a message of thanks for her time and work devoted to the Today show. One viewer commented, “thanks for all the fun shows over the years So sad! But well deserved.” Another called it the “end of an era! Joanna was always so kind and good at what she did! Congrats on your next chapter!”

As LaMarca moves on from the Today show, many viewers took the opportunity to wish her well. Responding to her exit, one person wrote, “Awww!! So moving and touching. She will miss everyone and the show. She’s on to a new chapter,” with another person adding, “That was awesome. Wishing her the best!” Somebody else commented, “Congratulations On Your Next Phase In Life…..”

Reacting to the special goodbye segment in her own post, LaMarca wrote, “how blessed am I to have spent the last two years [Today with Hoda & Jenna] working with the most incredible people who made this happen! And how incredible is [Trace Adkins] to sing the song that changed the way I live my life. I will be forever grateful to him.”