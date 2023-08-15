Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie Welcome New 'Today' Anchor

The duo spoke with correspondent Laura Jarrett, who will soon move up to become the co-anchor of 'Saturday Today.'

The Today Show family welcomed its newest member on Monday, and co-anchors Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie were clearly excited. The duo spoke with Laura Jarrett, an accomplished journalist who has just been hired to co-anchor Saturday Today. It already looks like she will be a strong fit.

Jarrett has been working for NBC News as a legal correspondent for months now, but last week the company announced that she will become the new co-anchor on Saturday Today starting in September. Jarrett appeared on The Today Show on Monday to offer her legal expertise and while she was there Kotb and Guthrie officially welcomed her to the franchise. Guthrie said: "By the way, congratulations are in order! ...We are so honored to have you join the TODAY family officially."

September 9th – Saturday @TODAYshow returns to NYC! @PeterAlexander time to start thinking about Halloween costumes... https://t.co/WGJYROCOVE — Laura Jarrett (@LauraAJarrett) August 14, 2023

"It feels incredible," Jarrett replied. "Thank you to you both; you have been just amazing since the first day I stepped in the door. From hair and makeup, to texts, to calls. You two, I just can't thank you enough."

Jarrett will share the Saturday news desk with Peter Alexander, and will replace reporter Kristen Welker who is moving on to a job moderating Meet the Press. Jarrett worked for CNN for six years before departing at the end of 2022 and taking on a job at NBC. She previously worked as a lawyer and covers legal issues – particularly the Supreme Court and the Justice Department.

Jarrett joins Saturday Today at an auspicious time as the show moves back to Studio 1A in New York City rather than Washington D.C. When the job was announced last week, she issued a statement saying: "When I got the news, I was stunned! It is such a huge honor, and I am so excited about the opportunity. And of course, I'm excited for how much fun Peter and I are going to have together... I think that all of us want to do something that's smart, but also joyful. We want to have fun with it, and make people come away feeling like they have a little bounce in their step. It's Saturday!"

Jarrett will continue providing legal coverage across NBC News shows as needed just as she did on Today this week. She was back on the show on Tuesday discussing the new indictments against former President Donald Trump. She will take her permanent spot on Saturday Today starting on Sept. 9 at 8 a.m. ET on NBC.