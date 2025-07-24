High-Profile Cable TV Show Canceled After 32 Years

After airing almost continuously since 1991, E! News is no more.

The long-running celebrity news show launched in 1991. Formerly a daytime series, it began airing at 11:30 PM after the series took a hiatus from 2020-2022.

The series was currently being hosted by Keltie Knight and Justin Sylvester. According to Deadline, employees of the show were informed of the cancellation just this morning.

The last episode of E! News will air on September 25. E! series like Access Hollywood and Access Daily will continue to air as usual.

The Deadline report says that E! News is experiencing much more of a boom on social media than on TV, and so the E! News brand will continue on those platforms. On Instagram, E! News content is up 49% this year, and on TikTok, it is up 52%. The brand currently sports around 87,000,000 followers.

E! itself still airs plenty of TV shows, and just announced four new shows last month. Those shows include the currently airing Botched Presents: Plastic Surgery Rewind and Honestly Cavallari: The Headline Tour alongside upcoming series Kimora: Back in the Fab Lane and E!’s Dirty Rotten Scandals.

The network also still plans to tackle major red carpet events and host award ceremonies despite the end of E! News—for example, the Critics Choice Awards will air on E!.