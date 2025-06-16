4 New E! Shows Are Coming for 2025-2026 TV Season

NBCUniversal’s channel Entertainment Television (known as E!) has four big series coming in the next year.

All four shows will feature several faces that are familiar to reality TV fans.

The first series stars the self-professed “queen of fabulosity” Kimora Lee Simmons in a reboot of her iconic series Kimora: Life in the Fab Lane.

The reboot, titled Kimora: Back in the Fab Lane, will “follow the now single mom of five as she commands a billion-dollar empire while running her iconic Baby Phat brand. Between dealing with the whims of her top-model daughters Ming, 25, and Aoki, 22, cheering on her 13-year-old son Kenzo and 15-year-old son Gary during championship games and celebrating her own major milestones with her youngest Wolfe, 10, Kimora’s world is even more fabulous and outrageous than ever before,” according to E!. It will premiere in December.

Another new series coming this summer is Plastic Surgery Rewind, a series hosted by Michelle Visage. In the show, nine celebrities will consult with plastic surgeon Dr. Terry Dubrow and body image expert Dr. Spirit, PhD to decide if they want to reverse their previous plastic surgeries.

New docuseries Dirty Rotten Scandals will “uncover the dirty truths behind some of TV’s most popular and culture defining TV shows.”

One episode will talk to former America’s Next Top Model contestants about the abuse they suffered on the series, another episode will talk to former Dr. Phil guests who felt misguided by the series, and another will unearth new allegations surrounding Bob Barker during his time as host of The Price Is Right. All three episodes will premiere next spring.

Finally, Honestly Cavallari: The Headline Tour will follow former The Hills and Laguna Beach star Kristin Cavallari as she takes her Let’s Be Honest podcast on the road to Atlanta, Chicago, Boston and New York while hanging out with famous friends (including multiple Bravo-lebrities) along the way. The first episode premiered earlier this month.