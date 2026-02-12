HGTV Cancels Show After Footage of Host Saying Slur Leaks

HGTV has canceled Rehab Addict after the show’s star, Nicole Curtis, was caught saying a racist slur on camera.

Curtis, 49, was caught saying the N-word while working on a renovation project in leaked footage published Wednesday on RadarOnline, blurting it out in an exclamation of frustration.

“What the f–k was that that I just said?” she immediately asked, before turning to someone off-camera to tell him to “kill that,” and adding, “Oh, f–k my life.”

Following the video’s release, HGTV announced that Rehab Addict had been canceled and removed from all HGTV platforms, including HBO Max and Discovery+.

“HGTV was recently made aware of an offensive racial comment made during the filming of Rehab Addict. Not only is language like this hurtful and disappointing to our viewers, partners, and employees – it does not align with the values of HGTV,” the network said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “Accordingly, we have removed the series from all HGTV platforms. We remain dedicated to fostering a culture of respect and inclusion across our content and our workplace.”

Curtis apologized to TMZ for her use of the slur on Wednesday, saying, “I want to be clear: the word in question is wrong and not part of my vocabulary and never has been, and I apologize to everyone.”

“I’m grateful for the 15-year journey we’ve shared,” she continued of HGTV. “It’s been a meaningful chapter, but my focus isn’t on my career. My focus, at this moment is rightfully on my relationships, and my community — the people who truly know my character and where my heart is.”

Rehab Addict, which followed Curtis as she restored historic homes in Detroit and Minneapolis that were in danger of demolition, premiered on the DIY Network in 2010 before moving to HGTV in 2014. New episodes were scheduled to start airing on Wednesday before HGTV canceled the show.