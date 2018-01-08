Why the HFPA President Wore Red to #WhyWeWearBlack Golden Globes

President of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Meher Tatna donned a bright red ensemble when she took to the Golden Globes red carpet Sunday night, and while others on the carpet were wearing black, Tatna’s flash of color was for good reason.

“While the president [of the HFPA] stands with and supports Time’s Up, she wore the dress that she chose with her mother. As part of her Indian culture, it’s customary to wear a festive color during a celebration — in this case being the 75th anniversary,” a source told The Wrap.

Vice President of Programming at CNN added that Tatna “was born in India where this red is our black.”

Tatna’s pop of color stood in stark contrast to the sea of actresses and actors wearing all-black to the awards ceremony Sunday Night, most also donning a Times Up pin. The movement was an effort to protest and bring awareness to sexual harassment, abuse, and assault in all industries. The topic was forced into the spotlight after now disgraced Hollywood big names, including Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey, and Louis. C.K., were accused of sexual misconduct.

The statement was seen throughout the ceremony, not only in what those attending were wearing, but also by what was said.

Oprah Winfrey addressed the movement during her acceptance speech for the Cecil B. DeMille Award, stating that “a new day is on the horizon.” And actress Natalie Portman called out the Golden Globes voters for no women being included in the nominations for Best Director.