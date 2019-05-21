Here’s Why Ellen Degeneres Is ‘Furious’ With Kris Jenner

Ellen Degeneres isn’t too happy with Kris Jenner.

Degeneres told her audience that she’s blaming Jenner for her sniffles.

“I don’t wanna say who got me sick, but her name starts with a K and ends with a ris Jenner,” Degeneres told her audience on Friday’s show. “So Kris was on the show the other day, and I walked in to say hi to her, and the makeup lady that was working on her was wearing a mask. And I said, ‘Are you sick?’ And she was like, ‘No, I’m not sick.’ And I said, ‘Well, why is she wearing a mask?’ And everybody’s quiet in the room ’cause no one’s gonna cross Kris.”

“So she comes out here with a cough drop in her mouth,” Ellen continued. “I said, ‘You are sick!’ She said, ‘No!’ I said, ‘Why do you have a cough drop in your mouth?’ And then she breathed on me the entire interview.”

This all started last Friday when Ellen surprised her guest that included Jenner, her daughter Kourtney Kardashian and six of her grandchildren: Mason, North, Penelope, Reign, Saint and Chicago. During this episode, Degeneres and Kardashian surprised Jenner with the exciting news that Kim Kardashian West’s surrogate went into labor.

“Mom doesn’t even know this, but Kim’s surrogate went into labor, so she’s at the hospital,” Kourtney revealed not just to Jenner but the audience as well.

Jenner was so surprised and excited, but what cameras didn’t capture was how sick she really was. In fact, Jenner didn’t even dart over to the hospital after the taping because she was fearful she might get others sick, including the newborn.

Instead, she got Degeneres sick, and the talk show host joked about it on her show.

“Now I’m sick, and this means war, Jenner,” she said.

The good news is, West’s baby no. 4, Psalm, didn’t get sick and she’s gushing over him left and right. The reality star took to social media to share photos of her CBD and meditation themed baby shower.

“I was freaking out for nothing because he is the most calm and chill of all my babies so far and everyone loves him so much,” she posted to Twitter.

“We celebrated our baby boy about a week ago and now he’s here! He’s so perfect!” the KKW Beauty mogul added.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday’s on E!