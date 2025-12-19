Here’s When ‘Doc’ Returns With New Episodes

Doc is on hiatus, but it will be coming back to Fox very soon.

The sophomore season of the medical drama will resume on Tuesday, Jan. 6 at 9 p.m. ET.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Starring Molly Parker, Omar Metwally, Jon Ecker, Amirah Vann, Anya Banerjee, Patrick Walker, Charlotte Fountain-Jardim, and Felicity Huffman, Doc Season 2 premiered on Sept. 14. The series is inspired by a true story and based on the Italian drama series Doc – Nelle tue mani. It centers on Parker’s Chief of Internal Medicine, Dr. Amy Larsen, who suffers a brain injury that erases the last eight years of her memory.

DOC: L-R: Molly Parker in the Winter Premiere of “Chief” episode of DOC airing Tuesday, Jan. 6 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. CR: John Medland/FOX

When Doc returns, it will be paired with new medical drama Best Medicine, which will have a special advance series premiere on Sunday, Jan. 4 following the Fox NFL doubleheader. Best Medicine will then have its time period premiere on Jan. 6 ahead of Doc, so Tuesdays on Fox in the new year will soon belong to medical dramas.

Doc premiered in January and became an instant hit. Although it’s received mixed reviews, the show’s premiere was Fox’s most-watched debut telecast in five years since the launch of 9-1-1: Lone Star in January 2020. Additionally, Doc reached 15.6 million cross-platform viewers within its first 11 days and saw a 609% increase for the live + same-day audience of 2.2 million. Just a month later, Fox renewed the series for Season 2.

DOC: L-R: Molly Parker in the Winter Premiere of “Chief” episode of DOC airing Tuesday, Jan. 6 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. CR: John Medland/FOX

Meanwhile, Doc’s fall finale aired on Nov. 24, and saw Jake and Amy rekindling their relationship after Jake’s father died and the two confessing their feelings for one another. Meanwhile, Jake’s sister, Charlie, and her sister Hannah targeted Amy by leaking audio from her therapy session where she discussed kissing Michael, so fans will be able to look forward to an interesting fallout from that. And there’s no telling how things will go.

That being said, there will be much to look forward to in 2026 when Doc finally returns from hiatus on Tuesday, Jan. 6 at 9 p.m. ET on Fox. It may seem like it’s still far away, but fans can always catch up on the series on Hulu, where all episodes are available to stream. For now, the wait will continue, and viewers will have to theorize what’s coming next.