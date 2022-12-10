Helen Slayton Hughes, 'Parks and Recreation' Actress, Dead at 92

Parks and Recreation fans are mourning the loss of Helen Slayton-Hughes, who starred as Ethel Beavers in the show. She was 92. Her family confirmed the news in a Facebook post writing, "Helen passed away last night. Her pain has ended, but her fierce spirit lives on. Thank you for the love and support of her and her work." A tribute video montage posted to Slayton-Hughes' account reads: "To our beloved Helen… you always made us laugh. Thank you for the love and laughter. You inspired us all by living your dream until the end. Rest now, our sweet Helen. We know the laughter will continue wherever you are." Photos of Slayton-Hughes are spread throughout the montage, as well as one of her most famous quotes which reads: "The universe is getting ready for a big project: preparing for my departure."

Slayton-Hughes got her start in Hollywood a little later, earning her first acting credit when she was 50 in the 1980 film Mafia on the Bounty. From there, she had credits in films including Shoot the Moon, Good Night, and Good Luck, Crazy on the Outside, and Hesher. Her television credits include New Girl, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Arrested Development, Rutherford Falls, Fresh Off the Boat, True Blood, That's So Raven, and Parenthood.

She took an 18-year break from acting, returning in 2000 in mostly comedy roles. She appeared in 18 episodes of Burning Love over a one-year period.

But fans loved her most as Beavers on the NBC sitcom. Her character was a major contrast to Amy Poehler's, with Beavers being a cranky court stenographer to Poehler's cheery character as a Parks director. The series ran from 2009 to 2015.

Parks and Recreation

followed Poehler as Leslie Knope, an Indiana Parks and Recreation Department employee determined to make her town stunning and boost her own career in the process. Things are made difficult by people within the community.