Heather Rae El Moussa Reacts to HGTV’s Slew of Cancellations

Heather Rae El Moussa has something to say about HGTV’s recent mass cancellations. The former Netflix star spoke with Us Weekly after the network cancelled seven shows within days of one another, and what it may mean for a second season of The Flip Off starring her husband, Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack.

“We actually haven’t,” she shared when asked if she had heard anything about another potential season of The Flip Off. “Obviously, I do know they are going through big internal changes, so I’m not quite sure what’s going on there.”

“I don’t have a statement for that, but I can say how much I’ve enjoyed being on HGTV. I love filming The Flip Off and Flipping El Moussas and I love flipping houses. But I don’t know internally what’s going on,” said El Moussa, who has also appeared on Flipping 101 and The Flipping El Moussas with husband Tarek.

In June, HGTV initially canceled five shows: Battle on the Beach, Farmhouse Fixer, Married to Real Estate, Bargain Block and Izzy Does It. A source has told the publication that more cuts are on the way.

Haack’s show, Christina on the Coast, has also “not been renewed.” A separate source revealed The Flip Off is meant to be “back for a second season, but there is no filming date or air date yet.” The show was HGTV’s highest-rated freshman series among adults since 2022.

Property Brothers stars Drew and Jonathan Scott’s shows have been seemingly unscathed. Their newest series, Chasing the West, premiered on July 30.

“Anything could happen. To be honest, it was a great show and it still is a great show,” Heather added about The Flipping El Moussas. “I know that the fans loved it, and Tarek and I really, really enjoyed filming that show. It’s definitely a challenging market right now — and with real estate in general. But I think anything could happen.”