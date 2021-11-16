Heath Freeman, ‘Bones’ Star, Dead at 41

Heath Freeman, an actor best known for playing the serial killer Howard Epps on the Fox crime drama Bones, died at 41. Shanna Moakler shared the sad news on Saturday, calling him her “dear friend” and praising him as a “talented actor” and a “solid friend.” Freeman’s manager, Joe S. Montifiore, released a statement confirming the news on Monday. No cause of death has been released.

“We are truly devastated at the loss of our beloved Heath Freeman,” Montifiore said in a statement to Deadline. “A brilliant human being with an intense and soulful spirit, he leaves us with an indelible imprint in our hearts. His life was filled with deep loyalty, affection, and generosity towards his family and friends, and an extraordinary zest for life.”

“He was extremely proud of his recent film work and was very excited for the next chapter of his career,” Montifiore continued. “His remarkable legacy as a son, brother, uncle, friend, extraordinarily gifted actor and producer, consummate cook, and man with the most infectious and spectacular laugh, will live on forever. May his memory be a blessing to all who knew and loved him.”

Freeman began his acting career in the 2001 ER episode “Sailing Away.” He also starred in the movie The Painting that year. He played Howard Epps in three episodes of Bones: “The Man on Death Row,” “The Blonde in the Game,” and “The Man in the Cell.” His other credits include Raising the Bar, Spartacus: Blood and Sand – Motion Comic, Without a Trace, NCIS, The Closer, and Torchwood: Web of Lies.

More recently, he starred in several independent movies, including All American Christmas Carol, Dark was the Night, Home Sweet Hell, Warrior Road, and The Seventh Day. According to his IMDb profile, he was filming Terror on the Prairie with Gina Carano and recently completed Devil’s Fruit.

Moakler paid tribute to Freeman by sharing an old photo with the actor. “Heartbroken to hear of the loss of my dear friend Heath Freeman, talented actor, director, producer, outstanding chef and a solid friend,” she wrote. “You will be so dearly missed and I will cherish every amazing memory we all had…. and we have a lot of great ones!! Godspeed.” She also shared more pictures of good times with Freeman on Twitter. One of Mokler’s fans asked if she had any more information on his death. “He passed in his sleep yesterday in his home in Austin,” she replied.



