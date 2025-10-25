HBO Max’s Top 4 TV Shows Today (Saturday, October 25, 2025)

Sorry, John Cena: Peacemaker is no longer at the top of the HBO Max chart.

With the DC Comics-based show ending its run, viewer interest has died down, making way for HBO hits and Adult Swim animation.

Continue on to see the HBO Max top TV show list as it currently stands on Saturday (Oct. 25, 2025). Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included if you want to learn more about the films in question.

4. Smiling Friends

Official Synopsis: “Smiling Friends follows the employees of a small company dedicated to bringing happiness to a bizarre yet colorful world.”

3. The Chair Company

Official Synopsis: “After an embarrassing incident at work, a man (Emmy-winner Tim Robinson) finds himself investigating a far-reaching conspiracy.”

2. Real Time With Bill Maher

Official Synopsis: “Maher offers his unique perspective on contemporary issues.”

1. Task

Official Synopsis: “An FBI agent (Mark Ruffalo) heads a task force to put an end to a string of violent robberies led by an unassuming family man (Tom Pelphrey).”