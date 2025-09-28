Even though The Pitt Season 2 is months away, HBO Max viewers are already gearing up.

The medical drama returns to the top part of the chart, trying to take down the latest HBO original, as well as a comedic DC Comics series.

Continue on to see the HBO Max top TV show list as it currently stands on Sunday (Sept. 28, 2025). Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included if you want to learn more about the films in question.

4. The Pitt

Official Synopsis: “The staff of Pittsburgh’s Trauma Medical Center work around the clock to save lives in an overcrowded and underfunded emergency department.”

3. Real Time With Bill Maher

Official Synopsis: “Maher offers his unique perspective on contemporary issues.”

2. Task

Official Synopsis: “An FBI agent (Mark Ruffalo) heads a task force to put an end to a string of violent robberies led by an unassuming family man (Tom Pelphrey).”



1. Peacemaker

Official Synopsis: “Following the events of The Suicide Squad, Peacemaker returns from his encounter with Bloodsport, only to discover that his freedom comes at a price.”