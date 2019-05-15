HBO Releases Trailer for ‘Game of Thrones’ Documentary ‘The Last Watch’

As the Game of Thrones finale approaches, HBO has released the first trailer for The Last Watch, a documentary about the making of the final season.

Warning! Spoilers for Game of Thrones through Season 8, Episode 5 lie ahead!

This coming Sunday, the final episode of Game of Thrones ever will air on HBO. In its place the following week, a feature documentary will explore how the actors, producers and crew got there. Game of Thrones: The Last Watch is a two-hour-long movie tracing the making of the final season, which fans know all too well took a long time.

The trailer gives us a sneak peek at the emotion behind the story. We see Kit Harington, who plays Jon Snow, welling up with tears, We will reportedly see him crying more than once, and others look emotional as well. We may even get some hints about the finale from the trailer, which gives us a glimpse of Emilia Clarke's last shot as Daenerys Targaryen.

HBO commissioned the documentary from Jeanie Finlay, a British filmmaker known for acclaimed films such as Seahorse and Orion: The Man Who Would Be King. Finaly reportedly spent a full year behind the scenes of Game of Thrones, one of the most secretive productions of the last two years.

According to HBO, The Last Watch "delves deep into the mud and blood to reveal the tears and triumphs involved in the challenge of bringing the fantasy world of Westeros to life in the very real studios, fields and car-parks of Northern Ireland."

The outlet notes that this is "much more than a 'making of' documentary" — it's "a funny, heartbreaking story, told with wit and intimacy, about the bittersweet pleasures of what it means to create a world – and then have to say goodbye to it."

The movie also reportedly takes a look at the rabid Game of Thrones fandom, which was impatient and desperate for leaks throughout the two-year production time. It gives fans a taste of what it's like to be on the other side of that, and shows what methods the network really took to prevent spoilers.

Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss also served as executive producers on the documentary. The show has put an extra emphasis on behind-the-scenes features this year, with the usual "Inside the Episode" featurette following each installment, and then another featurette called "The Game Revealed" released the following day. The latter showed the logistical side of making the show, and sometimes ranged over 40 minutes in length.

The Game of Thrones series finale airs on Sunday at 9 p.m. ET. Game of Thrones: The Last Watch follows on Sunday, May 26.