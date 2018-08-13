HBO Sets ‘The Deuce’ Season 2 Premiere With James Franco

HBO’s The Deuce is returning to screens on Sunday, Sept. 9 for season 2 of the critically-acclaimed series. Controversial star James Franco is also returning for the second season despite the multiple allegations of sexual misconduct against him.

Although Franco was previously confirmed to return, a press release from HBO lists Franco as not only the show’s top-billed cast member, but an executive producer as well.

Season 2 of The Deuce will consist of nine episodes, each airing Sunday nights on HBO at 9 p.m. ET. Also available on HBO NOW, HBO GO and HBO On Demand, season 2 will follow the adult film industry in Times Square, New York in the 1970s as it is legitimized and professionalized by industry leaders, government regulations and mafia-backed funding. A synopsis for The Deuce, season 2, reads:

“Amid a city that is as culturally dynamic as it is dystopic, the show finds its protagonists living at the apex of the Golden Age of Porn, when the dream of a mainstream X-rated film business is suddenly a credible reality, and the culture of pornography and its blatant commodification of sex is finding increasing traction among more and more Americans.”

Co-creator David Simon (The Wire, Treme) described the so-called Golden Age as “the moment when it genuinely seemed for the first time that hardcore pornography was going to become mainstreamed into American culture and psyche. And in a very real sense that would happen to a profound degree, though not in the ways that our protagonists once imagined.”

Not only is Franco returning, but co-star Maggie Gyllenhaal is back for season 2 as well. Gyllenhaal’s character Candy, who is now a triple-threat actor, producer and director in the adult film industry, looks to make more meaningful, artistic adult films in season 2.

Other retuning cast members include Gary Carr (C.C.), Gbenga Akkinnagbe (Larry Brown), Margarita Levieva (Abigail “Abby” Parker), Dominique Fishback (Darlene), Emily Meade (Lori), Lawrence Gilliard Jr. (Det. Chris Alston), Chris Bauer (Bobby Dwyer), Michael Rispoli (Rudy Piplio), and Chris Coy (Paul Hendrickson).

Newcomers Luke Kirby (Rectify), Jamie Neumann (The Looming Tower) join as series regulars in season 2. Guest stars for the new season include Zoe Kazan (The Big Sick), Ralph Macchio (The Karate Kid), Mustafa Shakir (Marvel’s Luke Cage), David Krumholtz (Living Biblically), Don Harvey (The Night Of), Cliff “Method Man” Smith (8 Mile), Daniel Sauli (House of Cards) and Sepidah Moafi (Falling Water).

Franco, who plays twin bothers Vincent and Frankie Martino who become fronts for the mafia entangled in the adult film industry, returns after five women came forward with misconduct allegations against Franco in January. He was removed from the Academy Awards cover of Vanity Fair and was also called out by multiple celebrities, including Scarlett Johansson.

On the Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Franco defended himself. “Look, in my life I pride myself on taking responsibility for things that I have done,” Franco told Colbert. “I have to do that to maintain my well being. The things that I heard that were on Twitter are not accurate. But I completely support people coming out and being able to have a voice because they didn’t have a voice for so long. So I don’t want to shut them down in any way. If I have done something wrong. I will fix it — I have to.”

Both HBO and Simon defended Franco, saying that there were no reports of bad behavior while he worked on the show.

“We have verified that no complaints about Mr. Franco have come in on The Deuce production,” HBO said in a statement to Deadline in January.

“I’m still reading it the same as everyone else, trying to discern what is or isn’t there,” Simon said. “Personally I can only speak knowledgeably to The Deuce. I’ve checked with all my fellow producers and other personnel. We have no complainant or complaint or any awareness of any incident of concern involving Mr. Franco. Nor has HBO been approached with any complaint. In our experience, he was entirely professional as an actor, director, and producer.”

Season 2 of The Deuce premieres Sunday, Sept. 9 on HBO at 9 p.m. ET.