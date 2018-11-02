HBO Responds After Donald Trump Uses ‘Game of Thrones’ Meme

HBO has officially responded to President Donald Trump’s use of a Game of Thrones meme, saying they would prefer that he did not use their creative property for “political purposes.”

According to TMZ, a spokesperson for the cable network commented on the Twitter visual, in which a photo of the president appears with the words “Sanctions are coming November 5,” in the famed Game of Thrones font.

“We were not aware of this messaging and would prefer our trademark not be misappropriated for political purposes,” the spokesperson said, regarding Trump’s parody of the hugely popular “Winter is Coming” meme that has spawned from the fantasy series.

The network didn’t leave it at that, however, as they took to social media as well to make a joke about the situation.

“How do you say trademark misuse in Dothraki?” HBO quipped.

Not many of the Game of Thrones stars have responded to the meme, but Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark) retweeted an article about HBO’s response, and Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) shared Trump’s tweet and captioned it, “Not Today.”

This, of course, is a reference to when her character was being taught swordfighting by Syrio and he told her that this is the “one thing we say to Death.”

Admittedly, the majority of the Game of Thrones cast is likely too busy preparing for the upcoming final season to comment on Trump’s meme.

Williams, however, has been speaking out somewhat frequently. Over the summer, she spoke to Fansided and shared her thoughts on the evolution of the series, admitting that she liked how her character was a little bit of a bad guy in season seven.

“That was good fun — to feel like an enemy, like a bad guy,” she said. “Often you’re cheering for her because she’s about to kill someone everyone hates, but when you see her do that with a character everyone loves, to see her so furious at her sister, it’s really, really powerful. She’s one step away from spinning out of control.”

She also spoke very briefly about the eighth season, saying that she thinks “people are gonna like it.”

At this time, HBO has not announced a premiere date for Game of Thrones‘ final season, but it is expected to air sometime during the fist half of 2019.