HBO Renews ‘Crashing’, ‘High Maintenance’ for Season 3

HBO has greenlit two of its comedy series for a third season.

The network gave the renewals to the pot-themed High Maintenance and Pete Holmes and Judd Apatow’s Crashing, both in the middle of airing their second seasons on the cable network.

Created by Katja Blichfeld and Ben Sinclair, the under-the-radar High Maintenance, which made the leap from the web to TV, has been an unlikely success story, according to Deadline. Providing a peek into the cramped apartments, grinding routines and urban neuroses of New Yorkers, the show stars Sinclair as The Guy, a bearded, pot-dealing deliveryman whose growing clientele is keeping him busier than ever.

Crashing draws from Holmes’ own experiences as a comedian offering a behind-the-scenes look at the world of stand-up comedy. Holmes created the series, stars and executive produces along with Apatow and Judah Miller.

There is no word yet on the fate of Sarah Jessica Parker series Divorce, which is also in its second season, or on the Alan Ball drama Here & Now, which premiered Sunday, Feb. 11.

HBO has been busy teasing the upcoming seasons of hit series True Detective, Big Little Lies and Game of Thrones, all expected to return in 2019.

The network recently released a batch of season two teases for the five main characters of the hit limited series Big Little Lies, as well as announcing Oscar winner Meryl Streep joining the cast.

For the third season of True Detective, Justice League actor Ray Fisher joined the cast as a series regular, joining lead actor Mahershala Ali, Carmen Ejogo and Stephen Dorff. Godless star Scoot McNairy and Mamie Gumer will also appear on the series.

Ali will play the lead role of Wayne Hays, a state police detective from northwest Arkansas. Fisher will play Freddy Burns, Hays’ son, Deadline reports. Ejogo will play a school teacher named Amelia Reardon, who as some connection to two missing children.

McNairy will play Tom, a father who suffers a terrible loss which ties his fate to that of two state police detectives over ten years. Dorff will be playing Roland West, an Arkansas State Investigator. Along with his partner, West “has his life and career influenced over three decades by a baffling crime.”

High Maintenance airs Fridays at 9 p.m. ET. Crashing airs Sundays at 9:30 p.m. ET on HBO.