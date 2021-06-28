HBO Max Renews Critically Acclaimed Dark Comedy for Season 2

✖

HBO Max has renewed critically acclaimed dark comedy Made for Love for a second season. The streaming service announced the news on Monday, revealing that fans will get to see what comes next after the major revelations of the Season 1 finale. Notably, one big change for Season 2 is executive producers Christina Lee and Alissa Nutting will now co-showrun the series.

Based on Nutting's novel of the same name, Made for Love tells the story of Hazel Green-Gogol (Cristin Milioti), a woman who "escapes from a suffocating 10-year marriage" to tech billionaire Byron Gogol (Billy Magnussen). Hazel "discovers her husband had her fitted with a tracking device... which he implanted in her brain." This "allows him to track her location, watch her live, and know her 'emotional data.'" Season 1 of the dark comedy follows Hazel "as she tries to regain her independence."

Ina statement on the renewal, Suzanna Makkos, HBO Max's EVP of Original Comedy and Adult Animation, said, "Made for Love is funny, dark, and entirely unique." Makkos continued, "We are thrilled to be reuniting with this dream team of talented producers, incredible cast, and CGI dolphins to tell the next chapter of this exciting story." Lee and and Nutting added, "We're thrilled we get the chance to work with our incredible cast and crew again. We would've announced the pick-up earlier, but it was a beast closing Diane's deal. Everyone thinks she's a doll but she's a real hard-ass."

In addition to Milioti (How I Met Your Mother) and Magnussen (Game Night), Made for Love also features Dan Bakkedahl (Life In Pieces), Noma Dumezweni (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), and Augusto Aguilera (The Predator). It also stars comedy legend Ray Romano, as well as Caleb Foote (American Horror Story), Patti Harrison (I Think You Should Leave), Raymond Lee (Kevin Can F**k Himself), and Kym Whitley (Young & Hungry). The series is produced by Paramount Television Studios.

Propelled by brilliant writing and a phenomenal cast, Made for Love has been a hit with HBO Max subscribers and has received much critical acclaim. "[Made for Love] occupies a sweet spot of satire, social critique and surveillance-state-inspired horror while still being hilarious," wrote The Wall Street Journal, adding that Milioti is "impossible not to watch." Rolling Stone also praised the lead actress, saying that her performance was "dynamic and winning as ever."

Rolling Stone went on to herald Romano for how well he "deftly underplays the material to get laughs." Finally, The Chicago Tribune celebrated Made for Love as being "cheekily bewitching." The outlet also praised Magnussen for delivering an "incredible performance."