HBO Finally Reveals Release Month for ‘Euphoria’ Season 3

After a wait that felt like an eternity, Euphoria is finally returning to our TV screens.

HBO announced today that the long-awaited third season will air sometime in April 2026, four years after the second season aired.

With just eight episodes airing during what is presumably the final season, series creator Sam Levinson has a lot of work to do to tie up the storylines of the popular teen drama. Many of its main cast members, like Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Colman Domingo, and Hunter Schafer, have become bankable Hollywood stars in the time since the first season aired.

Complicating things even further is that the series will jump five years into the future, showing the characters out of high school and into adulthood.

Screen legend Sharon Stone will be joining the cast of Season 3, alongside Chloe Cherry and Martha Kelly.

Maude Apatow, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, and Toby Wallace are the other returning series regulars, while Dominic Fike, Melvin Estes, Alanna Ubach, Daeg Faerch, Paula Marshall, Sophia Rose Wilson, Nika King, and Zak Steine will all return in supporting roles.

Notable omissions from Season 3 are Storm Reid and Barbie Ferreira, who left the series due to creative differences, and Angus Cloud, the series regular who died from a drug overdose in 2023.

Seasons 1 and 2 of Euphoria are streaming now on HBO Max.