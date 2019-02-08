HBO’s ‘Big Little Lies’ Sets Season 2 Premiere Date

Big Little Lies will make its Season 2 return this summer.

HBO revealed the beloved drama series’ highly anticipated second season will premiere in June, with a specific date still yet to be announced.

During the network’s Television Critics Association winter tour panel, the series also unveiled a new photo, featuring Madeline (Reese Witherspoon), Celeste (Nicole Kidman), Jane (Shailene Woodley), Renata (Laura Dern) and Bonnie (Zoe Kravitz) following the death of Celeste’s husband Perry (Alexander Skarsgard) in the Season 1 finale.

The second season of the mystery drama will follow the aftermath of the “unfortunate” murder, as well as the arrival of Perry’s mother Mary Louise Wright (Meryl Streep), who is determined to find out what happened with her son.

Things already seem tense between Celeste and her mother-in-law in this new photo, first released by E! News reporter Chris Harnick.

HBO previously gave fans a small first look at the new episodes as part of an overall look of the network’s original series coming in 2019. In the teaser, Mary begs Celeste for information on the night that left Perry dead.

“I want to know what happened that night,” Streep’s Mary Louise pleads, with the camera cutting to a shot of a worried-looking Madeline Mackenzie and then to a police line-up of her, Celeste, Jane Chapman, Bonnie Carlson and Renata Klein.

Witherspoon, who serves as an executive producer on the series, previously revealed how she and Kidman convinced Streep to join the second season.

“Nicole and I sent her the script, and then we sent her an email, and then she called us the day of the Golden Globes and is like, ‘Well, I know your show is really struggling’ — which it wasn’t — she’s like, ‘So I’ve decided to join and make it even better,’” Witherspoon said.

The internet lost their minds when a photo from filming went viral featuring Witherspoon’s Madeline throwing an ice cream cone at Streep’s Mary.

“It is true that I threw an ice cream cone at Meryl Streep. This might inform you about our relationship in the show,” Witherspoon said on the show. “I really chucked it at her, y’all — and I nailed it.”

The first season of Big Little Lies — originally intended as a miniseries — premiered in February 2017 and turned out to be a hit for the premium cable network, earning impressive ratings and 16 Emmy award nominations. The series was awarded the Outstanding Limited Series award, as well as individual awards for Kidman and Skarsgard.

Aside from Streep, Season 2 also enlisted American Horror Story veteran Denis O’Hare to join the cast as a new character named Ira Farber, TVLine writes.

Big Little Lies, set to be comprised of seven episodes in Season 2, will return in June on HBO.