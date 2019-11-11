‘Hawaii Five-0’ Gets New Time Slot at CBS

Move over, Hawaii Five-0. The rebooted CBS series will see a change in its schedule when returning series MacGyver opens its fourth season on Friday, Feb. 7 at 8 p.m. ET, pushing Hawaii Five-0 back an hour to 9 p.m. ET, according to TVLine. The move also means that Magnum P.I.‘s sophomore run will be benched until MacGyver‘s full season concludes in the spring.

The new schedule comes as CBS announced its midseason premieres and returns, including a two-hour premiere date for the 15th and final season of Criminal Minds (Wednesday, Jan. 8 at 9 p.m. ET). The 10-episode season will eventually wrap up with a two-hour series finale on Feb. 19, at which point SEAL Team will return from a seven-week hiatus to reclaim its time slot.

CBS also announced premiere dates for two freshmen series, FBI: Most Wanted (Tuesday, Jan. 7 at 10 p.m. ET) and Tommy (Thursday, Feb. 6 at 10 p.m. ET); the former is a spinoff of FBI and centers on the Fugitive Task Force that tracks and captures notorious criminals on the bureau’s Most Wanted list, while the latter stars Edie Falco (Nurse Jackie) as Abigail “Tommy” Thomas, a former high-ranking NYPD officer who becomes Los Angeles’ first female police chief.

Additionally, NCIS: New Orleans, which recently bid a surprising goodbye to an original cast member, is moving to Sundays at 10 p.m. starting Feb. 16 following Madam Secretary‘s 10-episode farewell season wrap-up.

Two series whose premiere dates have not yet been announced are Man With a Plan and the new Pauley Perrette comedy Broke.

Below is CBS’ schedule for midseason premieres (all times in ET).

Tuesday, Jan. 7

10 p.m.: FBI: Most Wanted

Wednesday, Jan. 8

8 p.m.: Undercover Boss Season 9 (Survivor Season 40 takes over Feb. 12)

9 p.m.: Criminal Minds final season (special two-hour premiere)

Wednesday, Jan. 15

10 p.m.: S.W.A.T.

Thursday, Feb. 6

10 p.m.: Tommy

Friday, Feb. 7

8 p.m.: MacGyver

9 p.m.: Hawaii Five-0 (new time slot)

10 p.m.: Blue Bloods

Sunday, Feb. 16

10 p.m.: NCIS: New Orleans (new night)

Photo credit: Justin Stephens/CBS