‘Hawaii Five-0’ Appears to Say Goodbye to Kono for Good

Hawaii Five-0 seems to have finally closed the door on Kono Kalakaua’s return to the series.

Almost a season and a half since Grace Park’s character was written off the show after a contract dispute, the crime procedural revealed that Kono and Adam Noshimuri (Ian Anthony Dale) officially called it quits.

At the beginning of the episode, Tani (Meaghan Rath) arrives at Adam’s to look into a mystery surrounding him she’s looking into she is surprised to find him in bad shape.

“It’s over,” he says as he takes a drink out of a bottle.

“What’s over?” She asks.

“Kono left me,” he says, revealing that after Jessie’s death he had had changed, and that Kono had also changed from her new job on the mainland.

“Her job had become everything to her. And then we were two different people trying to pretend it still worked,” he said. “She was just the first to say it. That it was over.”

Danny (Scott Caan) later visits Adam, who is a real mess, and realizes Danny already knows the bad news.

“Yeah, [Tani] told me, she told McGarrett, she told everybody else,” Danny says. He reveals he volunteered to go talk to him as he knows what it’s like to go through a split.

“When Rachel and I broke up I was in bad shape, I was a mess, I couldn’t eat, I couldn’t sleep. I was a mess,” Danny says. “But I promise you, it gets better. It’ll pass.”

Danny then reveals with the development, Steve has decided to formally invite Adam to join the team, with “badge, gun, the whole trip.”

“But Danny, I’m not a cop,” he says.

“So what? You’ve done the job. You’ve helped us out more time than we can remember… this is not a handout by the way it’s cause we actually believe in you.”

Adam says he doesn’t have to think about it and agrees to become an official member of the team.

After both Park and Daniel Day Kim (who played Chin Ho Kelly) both left the series ahead of season 8 — after it was revealed both actors were offered less money than their white co-stars to renew their contracts — Hawaii Five-0 wrote Park’s character assigning her to a task force shutting down a sex trafficking network on the mainland.

In different occasions of the season, Danny and McGarrett (Alex O’Loughlin) revealed that Kono’s case had gone to the federal level and the FBI had asked to stick around to see it through. Adam also went to visit Kono once in Los Angeles at one point.

Now that Kono and Adam have officially called it quits, this might be further indication that Park will not be making a return to the series even for a visit in the foreseeable future.

After Park signed on as a series regular on new ABC series A Million Little Things, the actress broke her silence calling her departure from the CBS drama a “charged” situation.

Hawaii Five-0 airs Fridays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.