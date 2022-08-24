'Hawaii Five-0' Alum to Star in New Fox Missing Persons Drama Series

Hawaii Five-0 alum Scott Caan will star opposite Dania Ramirez in Fox's new police procedural Alert, Deadline reports, as The Blacklist showrunner John Eisendrath and Jamie Foxx team up for the character-driven series following the drama surrounding the Philadelphia Police Department's missing person's unit.

Alert, which is written by Eisendrath, reportedly is about police officer Nikki Parker (Ramirez) after her son goes missing. The traumatic loss of her son prompts Parker to join the missing person's unit herself to help other people find their loved ones even as she searches for her son. Six years later, Parker's entire world is flipped upside down when her ex-husband, Devon Zoellner (Caan) shows up – and he's got what appears to be a proof-of-life photo of their son. But what is really going on?

The procedural drama will not only feature the overarching storyline of Parker and Zoellner searching for the person claiming to be their long-lost son, but also episodic investigations into different missing people. Caan's character is described as "fearless, smart" and calm under stress, having "thrived" in the life-or-death world of Iraq until the disappearance of his son brought him back from overseas. Zoellner is now determined to find his son with the help of his ex, despite their marriage coming to an end and his personal life ending up a "mess."

Caan returns to television after a 10-season run as Danny "Danno" Williams on CBS' Hawaii Five-0, which announced in February 2020 that it would be coming to an end after its 10th season. "This show has been pretty much every waking moment for the last 10 years of my life," star Alex O'Loughlin said in a statement at the time. "Everywhere I go on this planet, in every language, I am McGarrett to all these people. What we've done, what we've accomplished, it's extraordinary. I can't really put words to express my level of gratitude. I'm just glad to have been a part of this, a part of history, and I'm going to miss it. And to the fans, I don't know how to thank you guys. Thank you for following us the way you have. I'm going to miss you. Aloha."