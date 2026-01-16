‘Happy’s Place’ Star Belissa Escobedo Teases ‘A Lot More Shenanigans’ for Midseason Return (Exclusive)

Happy’s Place is returning from its midseason break this week, and star Belissa Escobedo spoke to PopCulture.com about what’s in store.

The midseason premiere, “An Accountant Prepares,” airs on Friday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Escobedo plays Isabella in the sitcom, the long-lost younger half-sister of Reba McEntire’s Bobbie, and the two own their late father’s tavern together. Season 2 premiered in October and went on break in December, but the show is finally back. Escobedo teases that there will be “a lot more shenanigans” with these upcoming episodes. And that’s not all.

Pictured: (l-r) Reba McEntire as Bobbie, Belissa Escobedo as Isabella — (Photo by: Casey Durkin/NBC)

“We’ve got some big news dropping, some secrets dropping in the upcoming episodes that will definitely set the tavern upside down a little bit,” she said. “So excited for the audience’s reaction to that. I think a lot of them have been waiting.”

Speaking of big news, Season 2 kicked off with some major news. Emmett (Rex Linn) revealed to Steve (Pablo Castelblanco) that he had actually known about Isabella for years. It definitely came as a surprise, and even Escobedo herself was “shocked.” She continued, “I definitely wasn’t expecting that. I didn’t think any of us were. But it’s interesting. It makes sense for Emmett as well. He’s such a loyal friend. Of course, he kept that for Happy, so I love it. I’ve been loving how it’s been playing out, and I love that they brought that element into it because it kept the problem alive.”

Meanwhile, Escobedo reflected on portraying Isabella, who is continuing to evolve as Season 2 progresses, and what she loves most about the character. “I think she had a lot of fun,” she said. “She’s always got something cooking up in her brain, and I think at the root of it, she just wants to make everybody in her life happy. I think she’s starting to focus a bit more on herself, which I love. And I know that’s hard to do as a twentysomething, but she’s pushing. And I hope to see her just develop more into her own.”

Pictured: (l-r) Belissa Escobedo as Isabella, Rex Linn as Emmett — (Photo by: Casey Durkin/NBC)

There will be a lot more coming up on Happy’s Place, and while it’s hard to tell what exactly will be in store, Escobedo feels like Isabella has “been working towards a breakdown.” She continued, “We’re all waiting to see her crash because she’s just someone who hasn’t slept in 48 hours, just chugging caffeine. So I’d love to see her really face reality for a second.”

Fans will have to tune in to Happy’s Place on Fridays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC to see what happens, but Escobedo warns, “I’d say don’t get too comfortable with how things are right now, because stuff gets turned upside down. Pretty responsive.”