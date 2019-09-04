Hallmark’s 40 Christmas Movies Full Schedule Released

Movies

While summer is just starting to cool down, the holiday season is officially creeping around the corner, and Hallmark is taking full advantage of the slightly cooler temperatures by revealing their slate of programming for the upcoming winter months.

This year is the 10th anniversary of the network’s Countdown to Christmas programming event, which begins on Friday, Oct. 25 on Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. The network will premiere 40 films starring fan-favorite names like Candace Cameron Bure, Tamera Mowry-Housley and Lacey Chabert, with this year’s marquee movie, Hallmark Hall of Fame’s A Christmas Love Story, starring Kristen Chenoweth.

Read on to get the details on all 40 films.

Hallmark

Christmas Wishes and Mistletoe Kisses
Stars: Jill Wagner, Matthew Davis, Donna Mills
Airs: Saturday, October 26, 8 p.m.

Merry & Bright
Stars: Jodie Sweetin, Andrew Walker, Sharon Lawrence
Airs: Saturday, November 2

Christmas Scavenger Hunt
Stars: Kevin McGarry, Kim Shaw
Airs: Sunday, November 3

A Christmas Duet
Stars: Chaley Rose, Rome Flynn, Teryl Rothery
Airs: Sunday, November 9

The Mistletoe Secret
Stars: Kellie Pickler, Tyler Hynes, Patrick Duffy
Airs: Sunday, November 10

Double Holiday
Stars: Kristoffer Polaha, Carly Pope
Airs: Saturday, November 16

The Christmas Club
Stars: Elizabeth Mitchell, Cameron Mathison
Airs: Sunday, November 17

Picture a Perfect Christmas
Stars: Merritt Patterson, Jon Cor
Airs: Saturday, November 23

Christmas at Graceland: Home for the Holidays
Stars: Adrian Grenier, Kaitlin Doubleday, Priscilla Presley, Chase Bryant
Airs: Sunday, November 24

Check Inn to Christmas
Stars: Rachel Boston, Wes Brown
Airs: Monday, November 25

A Gift to Remember 2
Stars: Ali Liebert, Peter Porte, Tina Lifford
Airs: Tuesday, November 26

Sense, Sensibility, & Snowmen
Stars: Erin Krakow, Luke Macfarlane, Kimberley Sustad
Airs: Wednesday, November 27

Write Before Christmas
Stars: Torrey DeVitto, Chad Michael Murray, Grant Show, Lolita Davidovich, Drew Seeley
Airs: Thursday, November 28

Christmas at the Plaza
Stars: Ryan Paevey, Elizabeth Henstridge
Airs: Friday, November 29

Christmas in Rome
Stars: Lacey Chabert, Sam Page
Airs: Saturday, November 30

Christmas Town
Stars: Candace Cameron Bure, Tim Rozon, Beth Broderick
Airs: Sunday, December 1

Hallmark Hall of Fame: A Christmas Love Story
Stars: Kristin Chenoweth, Scott Wolf, Keith Robinson, Kevin Quinn
Airs: Saturday, December 7

Christmas at Dollywood
Stars: Danica McKellar, Niall Matter, Dolly Parton
Airs: Sunday, December 8

Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy
Stars: Paul Greene, Maggie Lawson, Barbara Niven, Holly Robinson Peete, Ruklya Bernard, Colin Lawrence, Ashley Williams, Jill Wagner
Airs: Saturday, December 14

Alice in Christmasland
Airs: Sunday, December 15

It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas
Stars: Eric Mabius
Airs: Saturday, December 21

Holiday Date
Stars: Brittany Bristow, Matt Cohen
Airs: Sunday, December 22

When Calls the Heart Christmas
Stars: Erin Krakow, Pascale Hutton, Jack Wagner, Kavan Smith, Kevin McGarry, Paul Greene, Chris McNally, Martin Cummins, Andrea Brooks
Airs: Wednesday, December 25

New Year, New Me
Airs: Saturday, December 28

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

A Merry Christmas Match
Stars: Ashley Newbrough, Kyle Dean Massey
Airs: Friday, October 25

Nostalgic Christmas
Stars: Brooke D’Orsay, Trevor Donovan
Airs: Thursday, October 31

Two Turtle Doves
Stars: Nikki DeLoach, Michael Rady
Airs: Friday, November 1

A Blue Ridge Mountain Christmas
Stars: Rachael Leigh Cook, Benjamin Ayres
Airs: Thursday, November 7

Holiday For Heroes
Stars: Marc Blucas, Melissa Claire Egan, Patti Murin
Airs: Friday, November 8

A Christmas Miracle
Stars: Tamera Mowry-Housely, Brooks Darnell, Barry Bostwick
Airs: Thursday, November 14

A Godwink Christmas: Meant for Love
Stars: Kathie Lee Gifford, Cindy Busby, Ben Hollingsworth
Airs: Friday, November 15

Our Christmas Love Song
Stars: Alicia Witt
Airs: Thursday, November 21

Christmas Under the Stars
Stars: Jesse Metcalfe, Autumn Reeser, Clarke Peters
Airs: Friday, November 22

The Christmas Wish
Stars: Ashley Williams, Paul Campbell
Airs: Friday, November 29

This Time of Year
Stars: Laura Osnes, Stephen Huszar
Airs: Friday, December 6

Time For You to Come Home for Christmas
EP Blake Shelton
Airs: Friday, December 6

Christmas in Montana
Airs: Thursday, December 12

Angel Falls: A Novel Holiday
Stars: Jen Lilley, Carlo Marks
Airs: Friday, December 13

An Unforgettable Christmas
Stars: Ashley Greene
Airs: Thursday, December 19

A Family Christmas Gift
Stars: Holly Robinson Peete, Patti LaBelle, Dion Johnstone
Airs: Friday, December 20

