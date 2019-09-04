Hallmark’s 40 Christmas Movies Full Schedule Released

While summer is just starting to cool down, the holiday season is officially creeping around the corner, and Hallmark is taking full advantage of the slightly cooler temperatures by revealing their slate of programming for the upcoming winter months.

This year is the 10th anniversary of the network’s Countdown to Christmas programming event, which begins on Friday, Oct. 25 on Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. The network will premiere 40 films starring fan-favorite names like Candace Cameron Bure, Tamera Mowry-Housley and Lacey Chabert, with this year’s marquee movie, Hallmark Hall of Fame’s A Christmas Love Story, starring Kristen Chenoweth.

Read on to get the details on all 40 films.

Hallmark

Christmas Wishes and Mistletoe Kisses

Stars: Jill Wagner, Matthew Davis, Donna Mills

Airs: Saturday, October 26, 8 p.m.

Merry & Bright

Stars: Jodie Sweetin, Andrew Walker, Sharon Lawrence

Airs: Saturday, November 2

Christmas Scavenger Hunt

Stars: Kevin McGarry, Kim Shaw

Airs: Sunday, November 3

A Christmas Duet

Stars: Chaley Rose, Rome Flynn, Teryl Rothery

Airs: Sunday, November 9

The Mistletoe Secret

Stars: Kellie Pickler, Tyler Hynes, Patrick Duffy

Airs: Sunday, November 10

Double Holiday

Stars: Kristoffer Polaha, Carly Pope

Airs: Saturday, November 16

The Christmas Club

Stars: Elizabeth Mitchell, Cameron Mathison

Airs: Sunday, November 17

Picture a Perfect Christmas

Stars: Merritt Patterson, Jon Cor

Airs: Saturday, November 23

Christmas at Graceland: Home for the Holidays

Stars: Adrian Grenier, Kaitlin Doubleday, Priscilla Presley, Chase Bryant

Airs: Sunday, November 24

Check Inn to Christmas

Stars: Rachel Boston, Wes Brown

Airs: Monday, November 25

A Gift to Remember 2

Stars: Ali Liebert, Peter Porte, Tina Lifford

Airs: Tuesday, November 26

Sense, Sensibility, & Snowmen

Stars: Erin Krakow, Luke Macfarlane, Kimberley Sustad

Airs: Wednesday, November 27

Write Before Christmas

Stars: Torrey DeVitto, Chad Michael Murray, Grant Show, Lolita Davidovich, Drew Seeley

Airs: Thursday, November 28

Christmas at the Plaza

Stars: Ryan Paevey, Elizabeth Henstridge

Airs: Friday, November 29

Christmas in Rome

Stars: Lacey Chabert, Sam Page

Airs: Saturday, November 30

Christmas Town

Stars: Candace Cameron Bure, Tim Rozon, Beth Broderick

Airs: Sunday, December 1

Hallmark Hall of Fame: A Christmas Love Story

Stars: Kristin Chenoweth, Scott Wolf, Keith Robinson, Kevin Quinn

Airs: Saturday, December 7

Christmas at Dollywood

Stars: Danica McKellar, Niall Matter, Dolly Parton

Airs: Sunday, December 8

Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy

Stars: Paul Greene, Maggie Lawson, Barbara Niven, Holly Robinson Peete, Ruklya Bernard, Colin Lawrence, Ashley Williams, Jill Wagner

Airs: Saturday, December 14

Alice in Christmasland

Airs: Sunday, December 15

It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas

Stars: Eric Mabius

Airs: Saturday, December 21

Holiday Date

Stars: Brittany Bristow, Matt Cohen

Airs: Sunday, December 22

When Calls the Heart Christmas

Stars: Erin Krakow, Pascale Hutton, Jack Wagner, Kavan Smith, Kevin McGarry, Paul Greene, Chris McNally, Martin Cummins, Andrea Brooks

Airs: Wednesday, December 25

New Year, New Me

Airs: Saturday, December 28

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

A Merry Christmas Match

Stars: Ashley Newbrough, Kyle Dean Massey

Airs: Friday, October 25

Nostalgic Christmas

Stars: Brooke D’Orsay, Trevor Donovan

Airs: Thursday, October 31

Two Turtle Doves

Stars: Nikki DeLoach, Michael Rady

Airs: Friday, November 1

A Blue Ridge Mountain Christmas

Stars: Rachael Leigh Cook, Benjamin Ayres

Airs: Thursday, November 7

Holiday For Heroes

Stars: Marc Blucas, Melissa Claire Egan, Patti Murin

Airs: Friday, November 8

A Christmas Miracle

Stars: Tamera Mowry-Housely, Brooks Darnell, Barry Bostwick

Airs: Thursday, November 14

A Godwink Christmas: Meant for Love

Stars: Kathie Lee Gifford, Cindy Busby, Ben Hollingsworth

Airs: Friday, November 15

Our Christmas Love Song

Stars: Alicia Witt

Airs: Thursday, November 21

Christmas Under the Stars

Stars: Jesse Metcalfe, Autumn Reeser, Clarke Peters

Airs: Friday, November 22

The Christmas Wish

Stars: Ashley Williams, Paul Campbell

Airs: Friday, November 29

This Time of Year

Stars: Laura Osnes, Stephen Huszar

Airs: Friday, December 6

Time For You to Come Home for Christmas

EP Blake Shelton

Airs: Friday, December 6

Christmas in Montana

Airs: Thursday, December 12

Angel Falls: A Novel Holiday

Stars: Jen Lilley, Carlo Marks

Airs: Friday, December 13

An Unforgettable Christmas

Stars: Ashley Greene

Airs: Thursday, December 19

A Family Christmas Gift

Stars: Holly Robinson Peete, Patti LaBelle, Dion Johnstone

Airs: Friday, December 20

