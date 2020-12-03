Gwen Stefani's 'Christmas in Rockefeller Center' Dress Dizzies Fans

It wouldn't be an NBC Christmas special without Gwen Stefani. The 51-year-old "Hollaback Girl" and "Cool" singer has been a regular staple on the network's holiday broadcasts in recent years, and that trend continued on Wednesday night's Christmas in Rockefeller Center special. Stefani, a coach on The Voice, performed her new yuletide tune "Here This Christmas with socially distanced dancers and band members, but lots of viewers didn't care much about the music.

Instead, many Twitter users zoned in on her dress for the performance. It was a red-and-white-plaid pattern, meant to elicit thoughts of candy canes and other festive goodies. However, many thought it looked more like a traditional picnic blanket design. Others also weren't fond of the red mesh that covered the No Doubt singer's midsection. Scroll through to see what Twitter users were saying about the outfit.