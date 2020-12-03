Gwen Stefani's 'Christmas in Rockefeller Center' Dress Dizzies Fans
It wouldn't be an NBC Christmas special without Gwen Stefani. The 51-year-old "Hollaback Girl" and "Cool" singer has been a regular staple on the network's holiday broadcasts in recent years, and that trend continued on Wednesday night's Christmas in Rockefeller Center special. Stefani, a coach on The Voice, performed her new yuletide tune "Here This Christmas with socially distanced dancers and band members, but lots of viewers didn't care much about the music.
Instead, many Twitter users zoned in on her dress for the performance. It was a red-and-white-plaid pattern, meant to elicit thoughts of candy canes and other festive goodies. However, many thought it looked more like a traditional picnic blanket design. Others also weren't fond of the red mesh that covered the No Doubt singer's midsection. Scroll through to see what Twitter users were saying about the outfit.
I wish Gwen's dress didn't have that mesh cutout. #RockCenterXMAS pic.twitter.com/nAAlu1fAqS— Zee's Cheese Advent Calendar 🧀🎄🧀 (@ZiaJD) December 3, 2020
Why does #gwenstefani look like she's going on a summer picnic? So confused. Cute, but not Christmas. #ChristmasInRockefellerCenter— donnacq (@donnacq) December 3, 2020
It’s gonna take a few hours to figure out Gwen Stefani’s holiday garb... pic.twitter.com/pK1f1K5jKf— Peter Schorsch (@PeterSchorschFL) December 3, 2020
Are there presents under that dress?! @gwenstefani you’re a Christmas treat!! #RockCenterXMAS— Roxanne Steele (@RoxanneSteele) December 3, 2020
The little bo peep “Christmas” dress is one of your worst looks.. why??? You think this looks good???? I don’t get it. pic.twitter.com/gGpVSWMWWZ— triciac (@tricia0366) December 3, 2020
Winter picnic anyone? Serve it on Gwen s dress 😝 @nbc @gwenstefani— DJUniversal85 (@singinhguy) December 3, 2020
@gwenstefani you are killing it in that dress...I’m in love with it!! Merry Christmas!❤️— Tonia (@banshee3587) December 3, 2020
Gwen Stefani’s dress is absolutely beautiful 😍 #rockefellerchristmastree— ❄️Sleighbell Sarah🔔 (@Huskymania2) December 3, 2020
What am I watching? I dunno. Is it the whole mood? Yis @gwenstefani pic.twitter.com/1Gna2H2Opx— Sea🌊 (@SeaSie731) December 3, 2020
@gwenstefani You are so beautiful! And that dress tonight is amazing!— Nonya (@Nonya1115) December 3, 2020
@gwenstefani is the coolest human being on the planet. pic.twitter.com/Q3Vu6JHDqC— Cora Scott (@CoraJScott) December 3, 2020