‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Will Introduce ‘Station 19’ Crossover Couple Sooner Than You Think

Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 shared universe is getting even closer. With showrunner Krista Vernoff now at the helm of both ABC drama shows next season, ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke previously teased the medical drama and the firefighter spinoff series interacting more than ever before.

With that in mind, the shows will be introducing fans to the first crossover couple sooner than we were expecting.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Vernoff revealed to TVLine that the identity of the Grey’s and Station 19 characters who will be exploring a new romantic relationship will be revealed in the Season 16 premiere, set to air in September. No other details were provided to hint at the identity of the couple, though they will join Station 19‘s Ben Warren (Jason George) and Grey’s Anatomy‘s Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) as the other inter-show couple.

Burke had previously hinted during the network’s Upfronts presentation that Grey’s and Station 19 would cross over “every week.” However, she later clarified her statements saying the shows would simply be more blended together.

“I did not intend to say that every week there would be a crossover [event],” the executive told the outlet earlier this month. However she did tease “several [Grey’s/Station 19] crossover events” throughout the season.

“To do a crossover every week would dilute the special nature of them. I think it’s going to be three or four peppered throughout the season,” she added.

Some fans hesitated about the move to blend the shows, but Burke assured “Station 19 will likely feel more like Grey’s” than the other way around.

“The goal is not to have Grey’s feel more like Station,” she said. “The goal is to extend the DNA of Grey’s to Station in a more significant way.

“It’s so smartly constructed,” Burke added. “Both shows will absolutely stand alone. But fans of both shows will get that extra gravy of knowing they are watching crossovers.”

So who might the new couple be? An earlier Grey’s/Station 19 crossover event showed Dean (Okieriete Onaodowan) trying and failing to ask Maggie Pierce (Kelly McCreary) on a date in the midst of her relationship woes with Jackson (Jesse Williams). With Jackson and Maggie on the rocks and him missing in the fog? Could Dean make a heroic appearance to rescue the estranged couple and swoop in to woo Maggie?

Grey’s Anatomy returns for Season 16 Thursday, Sept. 26 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Station 19 is expected to return for Season 3 in early 2020.