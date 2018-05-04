‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Teases [Spoiler’s] Possible Death in Next Episode

Will April Kepner die on next week’s Grey’s Anatomy? It’s not looking so good for the character during the promo for next Thursday’s new episode, which shows Owen (Kevin McKidd) finding her injured after an accident.

The trailer then shows the doctors of Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital working arduously to save April’s life, with flashes of her ex-husband Jackson (Jesse Williams) arriving in the trauma room to see the mother of his children after the accident.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The promo ends with Alex asking Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) what happened as the doctor breaks down in tears.

While the longrunning ABC medical drama has given plenty of clues as to how Jessica Capshaw’s Arizona Robbins will exit the series, not much is known as to how Sarah Drew will be departing, meaning the accident in next week’s episode could very likely be fatal.

Grey’s Anatomy fans were heartbroken after news broke that Drew and Jessica Capshaw would not return next season based on a change in creative direction.

Drew has been on Grey’s Anatomy for nine seasons, eight of them as a series regular, playing the role of April Kepner.

At the time of the Grey’s Anatomy exit news, Drew took to Twitter to share a message with her fans.

“Hey guys,” Drew began in a screenshot of a note posted on Twitter. “Thank you for all of the love. I know you’re sad. I’m sad too. I haven’t really had the time to process this information. I’ve been with it for less than 48 hours, so I’m not ready to say my thank yous and give an all encompassing statement about my 9 years here. That will come later.”

She continued, “For now, I’d like to say: I love you, and I love April and her story isn’t over yet. And the really good news (for me, at least) is that I’m here on set shadowing one of my favorite people, Kevin McKidd, with my beloved Grey’s family all this week and next, so I get to process all of my feelings surrounded by the community that has nourished and nurtured me for almost a decade. For that, I am so grateful.”

The actress will not be offscreen for long, as she was booked to lead the cast of CBS’ Cagney and Lacey reboot alongside Blindspot veteran Michelle Hurd.

Written by Bridget Carpenter and directed by Rosemary Rodriguez, the new series will follow the two female police detectives and friends who keep the streets of Los Angeles safe.

Drew will play LAPD Detective Cagney, Lacey’s nimble and easygoing partner and protege. Hurd’s Lacey is athletic, polished and a former high school track and field champion.

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.